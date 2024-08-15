The truth about Miami-Dade’s proposed incinerator and how it could impact Miramar | Opinion

Recent news reports touting a new $1.5 billion Miami-Dade incinerator project as “safe” and claiming ”zero emissions and no smells” I feel are misleading and lack scientific basis. Such promises do not pass the smell test—literally or figuratively.

The Global Alliance for Incineration Alternatives (GAIA) reports that incinerators emit 68% more greenhouse gases per unit of energy than coal plants, making them among the most toxic and climate-polluting industries.

They disproportionately impact lower-income and minority communities—those least responsible for our waste crisis. With Miramar’s population being 46.3% Black and 36.2% Hispanic, these concerns hit close to home.

Last week, Miami-Dade announced the new incinerator would be capable of turning 4,000 tons a day of trash into electricity and alternative fuels. The county’s main incinerator plant in Doral was heavily damaged in a fire.

County consultants are considering three potential sites — at the original Doral location, in an industrial tract in Medley and at the defunct Opa-locka West Airport near the Broward County line.

[The city of Miramar, for one, has threatened to sue if the Miami-Dade incinerator is placed at the Airport West site. Some environmental groups have also campaigned against the other sites.]

The notion of “zero emissions” from any incinerator is scientifically untenable. Even the most advanced technologies release harmful pollutants, including carbon dioxide, dioxins, mercury, lead, and PFAS.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s April 2024 report stated that current data is insufficient to determine the effectiveness of incinerators in treating PFAS, known as “forever chemicals;” due to their persistence in the environment (EPA Report on PFAS).

Renderings of the proposed facility show a single smokestack—hardly a “zero-emission;” operation. Miami-Dade’s own consultant, Arcadis, admitted that the facility would require four flues to handle 4,000 tons of garbage daily. This alone belies the zero-emissions claim and highlights the misleading nature of the project’s promotional materials (Arcadis Report).

Moreover, promises of “no smells” are equally deceptive. The city of Miramar reviewed the Florida Department of Environmental Protection records for a similar state-of-the-art incinerator in Palm Beach County.

Since its 2015 launch, there have been 245 emissions malfunctions and numerous complaints of foul odors. In one such complaint, a resident described the stench as “overbearing and downright vile,” forcing them to leave their bedroom at night (Florida Department of Environmental Protection).

This is not a future we want for Miramar, which lies less than a mile from the proposed site.

Rather than subject any community—Miramar or Doral—to these risks, Miami-Dade should invest in waste reduction and eliminate the need for an incinerator.

Miramar supports 10-Step Strategy to Implementing a Community Zero Waste Program, which offers a sustainable path forward (GAIA 10-Step Strategy). This approach mitigates environmental harm and fosters economic growth by creating green jobs and promoting innovation.

Our opposition is grounded in public health, environmental protection, and community integrity.

We have reviewed numerous studies and consulted with environmental experts who affirm that incinerators pose significant risks regardless of their technological advancements.

As Miramar’s mayor and in partnership with my colleagues on the city commission, we are committed to replacing half-truths with facts and obfuscation with clarity.

Our city has a history of standing up for what is right. We call upon Miami-Dade leaders and the broader South Florida community to join us in seeking truly sustainable and safe waste management solutions.

The truth matters, and we must protect our environment for future generations.

Wayne M. Messam is the mayor of Miramar.

Wayne M. Messam





