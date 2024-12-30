Try the 2024 Prince Edward Island news quiz

Try your luck at the CBC P.E.I. news quiz for 2024. (Canva - image credit)

How well have you been keeping an eye on the news in 2024, Prince Edward Island?

A lot of stories made waves on the Island this year. Here's a quiz that'll test your knowledge of just some of the many headlines throughout the last 12 months.

If you still have friends and family kicking around after the holidays, you could pair them into teams to put their knowledge to the test. Or take the quiz solo and see how you do.

You'll find the answers to the questions at the bottom of the page, along with links to the CBC.ca/PEI stories.

Questions

1. Hundreds of people packed a town-hall meeting in Summerside earlier this year. What were they frustrated about?

2. P.E.I. politicians debated all sorts of topics this year, but one of the big pressure points was a government deal with a major sports organization. Which one?

3. Back in January, which P.E.I. police force announced an arrest in a 35-year-old cold case?

4. After years of fiery and intense debate, the provincial government decided to move a particular service from one part of Charlottetown to another. What was it?

5. What happened to a ship in the Charlottetown harbour that had people in Mermaid wondering what was happening with their water?

6. P.E.I. got a new MLA this year after a byelection. Who was it? (Bonus point if you can name the district.)

7. One weird spring day, it seemed like everyone on P.E.I. had put on some special eyewear. Why?

8. Health leaders on P.E.I. are talking about a "bold idea" that would ban anyone born after 2009 from buying this specific thing. (Hint: It continues to be No. 1 preventable cause of illness, disability and death on the Island, authorities have said.)

9. Who was on a new loonie that made some Islanders turn into coin collectors this summer?

10. What caused an outbreak of fear in P.E.I.'s oyster industry this year?

11. Cavendish Beach Music Festival 2024 was a blast, but the lineup announcement for 2025 is sure to, um, impress. Do you know the headliners?

12. And in other sweet news… who's coming to Sommo in September 2025 to headline a show for the first time in Atlantic Canada?

13. P.E.I. was well represented at the Olympics and Paralympics this year. In the end, an Islander came home with a stunning silver medal. Who won the medal and for which sport?

14. An Island man did something twice in one day that many athletes aspire to do just once in their lifetime. What was it?

15. The Northumberland Strait ferry service had its fair share of troubles this year with delay after delay. Do you remember what major piece of MV Confederation got smashed, causing many of the delays?

16. People kept bringing these giant things to the P.E.I. National Park and staff asked them to stop — or risk floating way out to sea. What were the things?

17. The Humane Society found itself in possession of a strange pet after sanitation workers found it in a P.E.I. dumpster, seemingly in good health. What kind of creature was it?

18. Islanders said goodbye to a beloved arena this year, but had to wait a while to start breaking in its replacement. What's the name of the rink?

19. P.E.I. doesn't hold the potato crown any more, after another province took over as Canada's top tater producer. Which one?

20. Got a chip or a crack that needs fixing? Well, millions of Canadians have used Ottawa's new care plan this year that helps cover costs for what kind of work? (Nope, it's not windshield repair.)

21. What happened in Baltimore this year that had some Islanders wondering what we'd do if it happened here?

22. The mayor of Kensington decided to walk after a major controversy in the town over what sport?

23. Some dine and dashers on P.E.I. were caught using the help of social media. Do you remember what they ordered from a Charlottetown restaurant?

24. A bunch of Islanders banded together this spring to boycott a big business over the rising cost of its goods. Its CEO even had to answer to parliamentarians. What was the issue?

25. There are still books, pencils, pens and calculators in P.E.I. classrooms… but starting this fall, something else was banned. What was it?

