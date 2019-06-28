Try, try again: N.L. rugby player heading to Italy for competition after all

It has been a whirlwind week for rugby player Tony Pomroy.

The 24-year-old from Conception Bay South was tapped to represent Canada at the World University Games in Naples, Italy in early July. But an unsent e-mail, which was supposed to confirm his spot on the Canadian national team roster, meant he couldn't be part of the squad.

But for Pomroy, who plays one of the roughest sports out there, hanging tough proved to be his ticket to Europe.

"When I got the call, I didn't take a second [to think]. I just said, as soon as I had the chance to respond, "Yeah I'm interested in going. Let's go,'" Pomroy told CBC News Friday afternoon from Halifax.

Before flying on Monday to join his teammates in Rome, Italy, he will first represent Newfoundland and Labrador in the Eastern Canadian Rugby championships in Nova Scotia this weekend.

Clerical error forced him out

In an interview with CBC News only a week ago, Pomroy was disappointed that a simple clerical error had made him lose his opportunity to represent Canada at an international tournament.

The only way back on the roster was if a teammate got injured and a position opened up for Pomroy to slide into — and that's exactly what happened.

At the time, Pomroy said an injury was something he would never hope for against a teammate.

He still holds on to that team-first mentality going into the Eastern Canadian Rugby Championship tournament.

"I wouldn't wish for someone to get injured so I can go, you know what I mean? It's just, fortunate that I am getting to go," he said.

"It just sucks that another person is not, because of an injury. I wouldn't wish it on someone."

While he definitely doesn't like the circumstances that led him to rejoin the team, Pomroy is still excited to take part in the international competition.

So excited, in fact, that he remembers the exact minute when he got the call — 2:48 p.m. while sitting in a drive-thru at Kentucky Fried Chicken.

"It's probably something that wasn't the best for the team," he joked about his food choice.

