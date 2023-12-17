New TSA unit aims to assist high travel volumes at Sunport

Marie Claire US

Celebrities: They don't just have the coolest jobs and biggest houses, they also have better vacations than the rest of us (and they often post all about it on social media, much to our enduring jealousy). Whether it's the tiny private island in the middle of nowhere where they can just chill out for a few weeks, to the "party central" islands that offer non-stop clubbing experiences, there's a luxe vacation for every type of celebrity. If you're saving up for a big vacation, hoping to party close to celebrities, or just trying to get a whiff of the magically high-end lifestyle of the rich and famous when they're away from home, this list is for you.