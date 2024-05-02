Tsain-Ko Centre commercial and retail build-out to begin May 2

The final retail and commercial spaces in Tsain-Ko Centre are on their way.

Starting May 2, the Tsain-Ko Centre mall expansion will begin and is expected to be underway until spring 2025.

The announcement of the expansion states Tsain-Ko Centre was scheduled as a multi-phase project from its inception. This has allowed commercial and retail tenants to gradually populate the area.

Phase one of the project involved the construction of Extra Foods, which was rebranded to Your Independent Grocer in 2015, and phase two included the construction of the strip mall stores.

Over the years, the centre has had many additions such as artwork and Tesla’s first supercharger station on First Nation land.

“We are honoured to have been chosen as the successful proponent for the project, and look forward to working hand in hand with the shíshálh Nation to complete their vision of the Centre,” said Kai Jenkins, founder and CEO of Jenkins Construction, who will be conducting the work.

The release announcing the expansion states that shíshálh Nation councillor Keith Julius indicated that a blessing for the Pad 5 commercial area would be conducted in the morning on May 2 before the construction can begin.

“Completing the commercial and retail buildout of Tsain-Ko Centre for our community, as well as for the benefit of our existing tenants, is a milestone we have been working toward for a few years now,” said Julius in the release. He added that the Nation can be proud of what their team has accomplished, fully realizing the original vision for the centre.

- With Files from Sophie Woodrooffe and Keili Bartlet

Jordan Copp is the Coast Reporter’s civic and Indigenous affairs reporter. This reporting beat is made possible by the Local Journalism Initiative.

Jordan Copp, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Coast Reporter