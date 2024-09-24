TSB customers left without benefit and salary payments due to online glitch

Holly Williams, PA Business Editor
·1 min read

A raft of customers of high street lender TSB have been left without benefit and salary payments due to a systems error in the latest in a series of online banking glitches.

TSB said the problems started in the early hours of the morning with some Bacs (Bankers’ Automated Clearing System) payments and remain ongoing.

Customers have complained on social media about not receiving salaries and child benefit payments.

The bank said it was working on a fix, but many customers on social media have complained that they have been left without crucial payments in their accounts for many hours.

A TSB spokeswoman said: “We’re aware of an issue with some Bacs payments not yet showing on customers’ accounts.

“We are working on fixing this and will provide an update as soon as possible.”

