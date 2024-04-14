TSB investigating after plane overruns runway at Goose Bay Airport

Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) signage is pictured outside TSB offices in Ottawa, Monday, May 1, 2023. The head of the heli-skiing company involved in a fatal crash north of Terrace, B.C., last Monday says the bodies of the three victims have been recovered. (Sean Kilpatrick/Canadian Press - image credit)

Transportation Safety Board of Canada has launched an investigation into a plane overrunning the runway at the Goose Bay Airport. (Sean Kilpatrick/Canadian Press)

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada has sent a team to investigate a plane overrunning the runway at the Goose Bay Airport in Central Labrador.

The plane was a Beech B200 Super King Air aircraft registered to Manitoba-based Keewatin Air LP.

"The TSB will gather information and assess the occurrence," said an announcement made on Saturday.

The release did not say if anyone was injured.

CBC News reached out to TSB, Keewatin Air LP and Goose Bay Airport for further comment but did not hear back by publication.

