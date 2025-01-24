TSB investigators deployed after boat crash and sinking near Squamish, B.C.

SQUAMISH, B.C. — The Transportation Safety Board of Canada says it has deployed a team of investigators after a collision and sinking of a workboat near Squamish, B.C., last month.

It says the incident happened on Dec. 18.

Liam MacDonald, a spokesman for the agency, says a tug boat called the Haisla Northwind, which was carrying three people and towing a barge, struck the workboat in Howe Sound.

Woodfibre LNG confirms that it owns the marine monitoring vessel and barge involved in the crash.

MacDonald confirmed the workboat sank as a result of the crash and the sole crew member aboard was rescued and treated for hypothermia.

ADVERTISEMENT

MacDonald says investigators were on site on Thursday to wait for the workboat to be retrieved from the water by the owners and the insurance company.

Woodfibre LNG said in a statement on Friday it appreciates the Transportation Safety Board's role in investigating such incidents.

"We’ll continue to co-operate with the board throughout the investigation process," it says.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 24, 2025.

The Canadian Press