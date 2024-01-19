Tse'k'wa National Historical Site excited to welcome guests in 2024

The Tse'k'wa National Historical Site is eager to welcome the public in 2024.

Over the past few years, extensive maintenance has been conducted at the site, as well as accessibility renovations and general upkeep to safely accommodate its visitors.

Self-guided tours were brought back in October 2023 after the completion of outdoor construction.

“It was all about building a foundation which enhanced public access to the site,” said Alyssa Currie, executive director for the Tse'k'wa Heritage Society.

“This included both physical infrastructure as well as building up our capacity as a non-profit organization.”

Additions to the site include new interpretive signs and the installation of an archaeological dome. The site also has an amphitheatre, more accessible trails and more parking.

Tse’k’wa also received generous donations in 2023, ensuring the non-profit had the resources to grow and entice more visitors to the cave.

Ovintiv and Alpha Bull Inc. had provided the society with over $450,000 in donations.

“There’s been a lot of work happening behind the scenes that the public may not see,” said Currie.

“It isn’t as obvious as physical infrastructure. Developing things like operational support is crucial. We are very grateful for donors like Ovintiv.”

With the hope that visitors come back in droves, Currie is enthused given the renovations to the cave.

“I hope that by visiting the cave, people kind of reexamine a place you thought you were familiar with,” says Currie. “Looking at that place in a new light.”

The Tse'K'wa cave in Charlie Lake has been a gathering site for Dane-zaa people for over 12,000 years. It is one of only a few Indigenous-owned and managed National Historic Sites in Canada.

The Tse’K’wa Heritage Society resulted from a unique collaboration between Doig River, Prophet River, and West Moberly First Nations, who wanted to share their culture and history.

More information about the Tse’K’wa Heritage Society can be found here.

Edward Hitchins, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Energeticcity.ca