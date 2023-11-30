Tseshaht First Nation gets funding to search for missing children

A First Nations community out west will get a funding package to continue the search for their missing children around the former Alberni Indian Residential School (AIRS), the federal government announced last week.

Tseshaht First Nation will get another $2.7 million from the federal government to continue the search for their missing children around the former school property in Port Alberni, British Columbia.

Through an initiative the community calls ‘Doing it for our Ancestors,’ Tseshaht is engaging elders, AIRS survivors and community members by undertaking research and knowledge gathering, ceremony and cultural activities, and planning.

The community will continue its ongoing field work investigations using geophysical search technologies and construct a memorial.

“Tseshaht First Nation is pleased to receive this additional support from the government as we head into the second phase of our difficult, important and sacred work. Grounded in our culture and guided by survivors, scanning and research were our phase 1 priorities. We have more difficult work ahead in phase 2,” said Tseshaht Elected Chief Ken Watts. “Including additional scanning, delivery of records, memorialization and honouring of those lost and those still with us and so much more. As we carry on this work, not only seeking more information but also sharing it with others. Tseshaht First Nation recognizes Canada as they continue to contribute to this work in a meaningful way as announced today.”

AIRS closed its doors a half-century ago but the trauma continues to live on as long as the community does not get any closure, one survivor said.

“Tseshaht has always supported AIRS survivors and this funding will ensure the truth is shared as there is no reconciliation without first truth,” said survivor Wally Samuel. “We recognize that AIRS closed its doors in 1973 led by our Nuu-chah-nulth leaders. We look forward to Canada contributing these funds so that Tseshaht and survivors can carry on this sacred, yet difficult work.”

Federal Crown-Indigenous Relations minister Gary Anandasangaree said Canada will continue to support First Nations in their critical work.

“Tseshaht First Nation is doing difficult but critically important work to heal and bring answers to those impacted by the Alberni institution. Canada will continue to support communities undertaking this solemn work to find the children to did not return from Residential Schools, to continue to address the legacy of the Residential School system, and to heal,” he said.

