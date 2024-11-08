TSMC cited for worker-safety violation after man died in May
State regulators have cited the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Arizona for a safety violation after a man died on the job earlier this year. Arizona Division of Occupational Safety and Health (ADOSH) released its findings Thursday, six months after the accident that killed a 41-year-old man. Cesar Anguiano-Guitron, a tanker-truck driver employed by United Pumping Service, was assigned to pick up a load of waste sulfuric acid on May 15 from the TSMC site in Phoenix. The semiconductor fabrication facility is near Loop 303 and Interstate 17 in north Phoenix.