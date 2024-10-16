TSMC trains apprentices for careers in microchip production
Advancing Arizona by growing talent in technology; is part of a new push to bolster the microchip manufacturing workforce as big tech investment floods into the state. A new apprenticeship program is training the next generation of technicians, and state leaders say semiconductor production will change Arizona’s economy. Working alongside a mentor and learning a trade; it’s a golden opportunity for eight apprentices at TSMC, the company behind a new multibillion-dollar plant in north Phoenix.