Tsunami alert issued in Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands after strong earthquake hits Caribbean Sea

A 7.6 magnitude earthquake struck the Caribbean Sea Saturday evening north of Honduras and southwest of the Cayman Islands, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The quake, which occurred around 6:23 p.m. ET, was at a depth of 10 km, USGS reported. It was the result of "strike slip faulting in the shallow crust near the boundary between the North America and Caribbean plates," USGS said.

Shortly after, the U.S. Tsunami Warning System issued a tsunami warning for Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, both of which are U.S. territories, adding that sea level fluctuations and strong ocean currents could pose a threat along coasts, beaches, in harbors and in coastal waters. The advisory added "sea level readings are not yet available to confirm or evaluate if a tsunami has been generated" and that the agency will update as more information is available.

However, there is no threat to the U.S. Atlantic or Gulf Coast after the quake, the tsunami warning system said.

The geological survey said, "large earthquakes at this location of the plate boundary are not unexpected" and earthquakes 6.0 and larger have occurred within 250 km of today's earthquake in the current century." The agency said an earthquake with a similar mechanism measuring 7.5 occurred on on January 10, 2018. It caused some damage and a small tsunami, according to USGS.

"Luckily, the remote location of these earthquakes limits the potential for significant damage due to shaking," the agency said.

