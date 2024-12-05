Tsunami warning lifted after powerful earthquake off California coast

People in California were told to prepare for a tsunami after a 7.0 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of northern California.

Around 4.7 million people were under the tsunami warning in the state which was lifted around an hour after it was put in place.

The quake had struck around 39 miles southwest of Ferndale, near the Oregon border, at around 10:44am local time (6:44pm), according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).

The tsunami warning was in place for a large stretch of the California and Oregon coasts.

It had been predicted by the National Weather Service that a wave could reach the San Francisco coastline as early as 12.10pm local time.

Rachel Kennedy, a meteorologist with the service, called it "a pretty dangerous situation".

The San Francisco Zoo evacuated its visitors and made sure all animals were secured.

The quake was felt widely across northern California and as far south as San Francisco where residents felt a rolling motion for several seconds. It was followed by smaller aftershocks.

In the Santa Cruz area, phones buzzed with a tsunami warning from the National Weather Service that said: "A series of powerful waves and strong currents may impact coasts near you. You are in danger. Get away from coastal waters. Move to high ground or inland now. Keep away from the coast until local officials say it is safe to return."

More than 1.3 million people lived close enough to the quake that they could have felt it, the USGS estimated.

Meanwhile, the San Francisco Bay Area Rapid Transit District, known as BART, has stopped traffic in all directions through the underwater tunnel between San Francisco and Oakland.

It comes as California governor Gavin Newsom meets with state emergency officials.

