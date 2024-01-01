Tsunami warning issued as 7.6 magnitude earthquake hits Japan

Japan has issued a major tsunami warning after a series of strong earthquakes shook western areas.

The quakes hit Ishikawa and nearby prefectures, with one having a preliminary magnitude of 7.6, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

It issued a major tsunami warning for Ishikawa and lower-level tsunami warnings or advisories for the rest of the north-western coast of the island of Honshu.

Waves of up to 5m high are believed to be reaching Noto in Ishikawa, according to the meteorological agency.

Japanese broadcaster NHK urged people to flee to high land or the top of a nearby building as quickly as possible.

Hokuriku Electric Power said it was checking for any irregularities at its nuclear power plants, NHK said.

No irregularities were found at the Shika nuclear power plant in Ishikawa prefecture following the earthquake, Japan's Nuclear Regulation Authority said.

South Korea also warned the sea level in some areas along the east coast may rise after the earthquake.

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly.

Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

