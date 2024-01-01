Tsunami warning in Japan after strong earthquake

Breaking News image

Japan has issued a major tsunami warning after a 7.6 magnitude earthquake struck the central region.

Residents in the coastal Noto area in Ishikawa prefecture were asked to "evacuate immediately to higher ground," national broadcaster NHK said.

NHK said waves as high as 5m has reached Noto.

Authorities have also issued tsunami warnings for neighbouring Niigata and Toyama prefectures, warning that waves there could reach 3m.

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

