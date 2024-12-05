Tsunami warning for 5 million people lifted after 7.0-magnitude quake off California coast

A tsunami warning affecting more than 5 million people has been lifted after a major earthquake rocked Northern California.

The U.S. Geological Survey reported that the tremor, with a magnitude of 7.0, hit just over 60 miles to the west-southwest of Ferndale.

Residents along the coast were urged to move to higher ground after the tsunami warning was issued by the National Weather Service for parts of the California and Oregon coasts.

The NWS has now canceled the tsunami warning. “No tsunami danger presently exists for this area,” the agency confirmed on social media.

One social media user reported feeling the quake “pretty strongly” in Oakland, and another shared a video of the water in their swimming pool shaking.

Areas of the California and Oregon coast were under a tsunami warning on Thursday, which has now lifted (NOAA / National Weather Service/ US Tsunami Warning System)

The San Francisco Department of Emergency Management urged residents to get away from coastal areas and warned that they were “in danger” before the alert was lifted shortly after.

“A series of powerful waves and strong currents may impact coasts near you,” the department said on X. “You are in danger. Get away from coastal waters. Move to high ground or inland now. Keep away from the coast until local officials say it is safe to return.”

After the tsnuami alert, the San Francisco Bay Area Rapid Transit District, known as BART, stopped traffic in all directions through the underwater tunnel between San Francisco and Oakland, while San Francisco Zoo was evacuated.

The zoo said in a social media post that the animals were secured following the tsunami warning and staff were moved to higher ground as a result.

The Berkley Police Deparment also issued an evacuation order for those in the tsunami zone. “People in the Tsunami Zone are in IMMEDIATE DANGER and MUST EVACUATE NOW,” the police said in a since deactivated post. “Stay east of 7th St. This is a lawful order to leave now.”

The California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services warned that “widespread dangerous coastal flooding accompanied by powerful currents are possible” in a statement before the alert was lifted.

“Californians should follow guidance from local emergency responders. Get earthquake safety tips,” California’s governor Gavin Newsom wrote in a post on X.