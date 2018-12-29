Tsuut'ina riding program uses horses to teach life lessons

On a chilly December night, future cowboys and cowgirls trickle into the Harry Dodginghorse Memorial Agriplex, one by one. Some drag saddles along the dirt floor, while others practise throwing a lariat at a calf-shaped target.

The kids, some as young as six, are part of an after-school riding program that has run five days a week on the Tsuut'ina Nation for the past dozen years.

The program is open to any nation member, young or old, but focuses on teaching kids the basics of horsemanship. Staff guide students by showing them the basics, from brushing to saddling a horse, before teaching them to ride.

Cousins Addison and Catori Dodginhorse say they love to ride and play games on horses after each lesson.

"It feels like were doing exciting things," said Addison.

Her cousin Catori says she looks forward to class and learns something different each day.

"We are going to do something cool each day we come here," the nine-year-old said.

The riding program offers students a chance to develop basic riding skills through a series of drills and games all run under the watchful eye of riding instructor Wright Bruised Head.

Bruised Head says it started because there was a need for more ropers in the community, but it has since grown into a full riding program.

"They learn everything from the ground up, like how brush a horse, how to catch him and how saddle him, and all that," he said.

Bruised Head, who was recently inducted into the Indian National Finals Hall of Fame, says some of his students have gone on to have successful rodeo careers.

He says some of the young riders have even followed in his footsteps, going on to compete at the annual Indian National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas.

