Tsuut'ina Nation reviewing involvement in 2027 North American Indigenous Games

Performers entertain athletes, chiefs, and dignitaries during the opening ceremony of the 2023 North American Indigenous Games in Halifax. (Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press - image credit)

Tsuut'ina Nation leaders say they have "significant concerns" regarding the governance of the 2027 North American Indigenous Games (NAIG), which are set to take place in Calgary.

Because of this, Tsuut'ina Nation Chief and Council are now reviewing whether to remain involved with the event.

Happening every four years to commemorate Indigenous heritage and athletic achievements, the NAIG involves 16 sporting events, plus various cultural celebrations. The events represent many nations across the continent.

The City of Calgary was awarded the opportunity to host the 2027 NAIG in the summer of last year, and at the time, leaders of the Tsuut'ina Nation said they were looking forward to hosting some events at their facilities.

But tensions have been brewing between Tsuut'ina's leadership and the Indigenous Sports Council of Alberta (ISCA). The organization is creating the host society which will plan the 2027 games.

Chief Roy Whitney said, originally, it was understood that Tsuut'ina leaders would have a voice in the governance of the games to ensure accountability to the people of the nation.

"As we are aware, major sporting events have a history of exceeding their budgets to a significant degree," reads an emailed statement to CBC News.

"We are no longer confident that we have a voice at the table strong enough to provide that accountability and fiscal oversight."

The statement goes on to say that Tsuut'ina will be conducting a review in order to decide whether to pull out of the 2027 event.

However, even if the nation's leadership withdraws, Tsuut'ina athletes and members of the nation will still be able to participate in NAIG events.

Currently, a board for the host society is being put together by the ISCA, which will include 30 seats.

There will be representation for Treaty 6, 7 and 8 First Nations on the board, but not every nation will have its own dedicated seat. Only Treaty 7 Nations are guaranteed a spot.

A statement from the ISCA says that, in light of the recent governance-related concerns, it wishes "to affirm its unwavering commitment to inclusivity and established governance protocols."

The ISCA says the governance model has been approved by the NAIG's council, and that the organization has invited all Indigenous communities within the province, including Tsuut'ina's leadership, to engage with the council directly.

The board will also include a seat for Tourism Calgary, the group responsible for the initial bid to host the 2027 Games.

Athletes from the host team Nova Scotia take part in the athletes' parade during the opening ceremony of the North American Indigenous Games 2023 in Halifax.

Athletes are pictured during the opening ceremony of the 2023 North American Indigenous Games in Halifax. (Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press)

Returning to Alberta for the first time since the first NAIG was hosted in Edmonton in 1990, up to 5,000 athletes from more than 750 First Nations are expected to travel to Calgary for the 2027 events.

And in an emailed statement, Mayor Jyoti Gondek says she was happy to secure the opportunity to host the upcoming NAIG in Calgary and Tsuut'ina Nation is a valued partner in the bid process.

Gondek continued to say that, as the host society forms, "it's important their work include participation and partnership from all nations to the benefit of Indigenous youth athletes."

The ISCA says the intention is to complete the process of selecting board members over the next few weeks.