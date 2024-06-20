Tube pusher found not guilty because he was suffering with schizophrenia

A Tube passenger who attacked three people causing one of them to fall onto the tracks has been found not guilty because he was suffering from schizophrenia at the time.

Donovan Kenlyn, 39, punched Tube passenger Samer Jawad at Baker Street station, and minutes later caused Angel Cambeiro to fall onto the tracks at Finchley Road, narrowly missing live rails.

He then travelled to nearby West Hampstead station where he struck a third man, Peter Acton, on the back of the head.

Kenlyn accepted that he was involved in the attacks that occurred over 35 minutes, but denied the charges because he was suffering with “active” schizophrenia that caused him to falsely believe he was under threat.

Jurors at the Old Bailey were asked to consider whether he was too unwell to know if his behaviour on Oct 27 2022 was wrong, and whether he intended to injure Mr Cambeiro.

He was cleared by the jury on Thursday of attempted murder against Mr Cambeiro and of causing grievous bodily harm with intent to the same complainant.

An alternative charge of causing grievous bodily harm without intent to Mr Cambeiro was added on Tuesday and jurors found Kenlyn not guilty by reason of insanity of that count.

The jury also found him not guilty by reason of insanity of assault occasioning actual bodily harm to Mr Acton and of assault by beating against Mr Jawad.

A verdict of not guilty by reason of insanity is a “special verdict” and does not mean Kenlyn has been acquitted on those counts by the jury, but means he likely faces a hospital order when he comes to be sentenced on a date yet to be fixed.