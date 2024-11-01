Tube strike OFF in major boost for London commuters

The Tube strike that was due to start on Friday night and would have caused 10 days of chaos for passengers has been suspended.

The RMT union, whose members were due to take action from 6pm on a rolling basis in their battle for a better pay deal, made the announcement at 1pm.

Transport for London sources denied that a new pay offer had been made.

There is still a possibility that separate strike action planned by the Aslef union - over the same issue of pay - could still go ahead.

An RMT spokesperson said: "Following intense negotiations with London Underground management and a significantly improved offer, we have suspended the strikes scheduled to start this evening.

"London Underground have sensibly abandoned their proposed changes to pay structures which now means all our members will receive the same value in any pay award.

"Further discussions will take place next week regarding the pay offer but progress has been made which would not have been possible without the fortitude and industrial strength of our 10,000 members on London Underground."

Aslef, which represents 2,000 Tube drivers, had also called two 24-hour strikes, the first of which was due to start next Thursday.

It will now have to decide whether to follow the RMT’s lead in suspending its action.

Claire Mann, TfL's chief operating officer, said: “We are pleased that the RMT has suspended its planned industrial action on the London Underground network to allow further talks.

“We believe that our offer is fair, affordable, good for our colleagues and good news for London.

“We will continue to work closely with all our trade unions, and urge Aslef to also call off its planned action next week.

“If it goes ahead customers should check before they travel as during their strikes on November 7 and 12 there will be little to no service.”

The RMT’s announcement came after a meeting of its ruling national executive committee on Friday morning.

RMT staff working in the engineering vehicles and maintenance teams were due not to clock on from Friday night.

This would not have had an immediate impact on passengers.

Transport for London had warned travellers that the Tube would be affected from Sunday evening, with no services after 7pm.

There would then be chaos throughout the week, includung the likelihood of several days with little or no service across the entire Underground.

Union leaders had been seeking an improved pay deal after TfL offered a 3.8 per cent increase plus a £450 “lump sum” payment.

TfL said its offer was worth an average of 4.6 per cent, or 4.5 per cent for Tube drivers - reportedly taking their pay to £69,600.

Details of the new deal have not been immediately revealed.

However, one of he key sticking points was the RMT’s concern that “collective bargaining” - which effectively allow it to negotiate the pay rise received by all its members - was being undermined.

But the news of the postponement of the strikes will be a huge relief to millions of commuters and the entire central London business community.

This is a breaking story and is being updated.