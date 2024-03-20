Train strikes: Easter holidaymakers face travel misery as Aslef announces wave of walkouts

A union has announced a wave of train strikes set to cripple both the national railway network and London Underground over the Easter holidays.

Aslef announced Tube drivers are to walk out over two days - for April 8 and May 4 - on Wednesday morning.

In a shock announcement later in the morning, it revealed train drivers at 16 train companies will also be taking “rolling one-day strikes” from April 5 to 8.

The train companies affected by the national strikes are Avanti West Coast, East Midlands Railway, West Midlands Trains, and CrossCountry on Friday, April 5; Chiltern, GWR, LNER, Northern, and TransPennine Trains on Saturday, April 6; and at c2c, Greater Anglia, GTR Great Northern Thameslink, Southeastern, Southern/Gatwick Express, South Western Railway main line and depot drivers, and SWR Island Line on Monday, April 8.

Members will also refuse to work overtime from April 4 to 6, and April 8 to 9.

Meanwhile Aslef Tube drivers are to walk out on Monday, April 8 and Saturday, May 4.

Finn Brennan, a representative for the union, said on Wednesday: “Aslef Tube train drivers will strike in April and May in a long-running dispute over London Underground’s failure to give assurances that changes to our members’ terms and conditions will not be imposed without agreement and that all existing agreements will be honoured.

“Despite a previous commitment to withdraw plans for massive changes to drivers’ working conditions, London Underground management has established a full-time team of managers preparing to impose their plans.

“They want drivers to work longer shifts, spending up to 25 per cent more time in the cab, and to remove all current working agreements in the name of ‘flexibility and efficiency’.”

The new Aslef strike comes two-and-a-half months after Sadiq Khan decided to use £30m of taxpayers’ cash to avert a week of walk-outs by union RMT, which represents about 10,000 Tube staff.

The RMT walk-outs would have effectively shut the Underground for four days, as staff demanded a 12 per cent pay rise.

But an unprecedented intervention saw the mayor decide to use unspecified City Hall funds to enable pay negotiations.

The decision prompted Aslef – which had already agreed to accept a five per cent increase – to demand more cash.The union said the mayor “had found the magic money tree and our members expect to share the fruit”.

Aslef said on Wednesday that a ballot saw Aslef drivers vote by more than 98 per cent in favour of Tube strike action, on a turnout of over 70 per cent.

Meanwhile Tram passengers in south London are being warned to expect disruption after a union announced a series of strikes.

About 60 Croydon Tramlink engineers are expected to go on strike in a row with TfL over pay from 24 to 28 March, the union Unite announced.

TfL has been approached by the Standard for a comment.