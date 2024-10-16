Tube strikes are back: London Underground faces chaos as Aslef and RMT announce November walkouts

Tube passengers are facing week-long travel misery in November after two unions announced a string of strikes on the London Underground.

Aslef, the Tube drivers’ union, has ordered 24-hour walkouts on Thursday, November 7 and Tuesday, November 12.

In addition, the RMT has called on different groups of staff to take action on different days, from November 1 to November 8, in protest at what it called a “wholly inadequate” pay offer.

Aslef strikes are virtually guaranteed to shut the entire Tube network. It is not clear what impact the different RMT walkouts will have but passengers face the likelihood of stations being shut at short notice.

But with RMT station staff striking on November 5 and signallers walking out for three days from November 6, the capital appears set for a week of misery on the Underground.

The strikes were revealed on Wednesday by the Transport for London commissioner Andy Lord in his regular update to the TfL board.

Mr Lord said he was disappointed that both Aslef and RMT members had voted in favour of strike action in an attempt to win an improved pay offer.

He said TfL had put forward a revised pay offer of 4.6 per cent – with train drivers offered a 4.5 per cent increase.

Mr Lord said: “I’m disappointed that Aslef and RMT members have voted in favour of industrial action following our recent discussions over pay.

“It’s extremely disappointing that Aslef have announced two days of industrial action in November on London Underground, despite our offer being fair and reasonable.

“We have held several constructive discussions with our trade unions and, after considering their feedback, have made a revised offer, with an average uplift of 4.6 per cent.

“This rewards our staff for their hard work and benefits the lowest paid staff the most.

“In addition, train operators will see an uplift of 4.5 per cent, based on their current salary. This is in line with what Aslef and RMT recently agreed with other train operating companies on the national rail network.

“We believe that our offer is fair for our people, affordable for London and we urge the trade unions to continue working with us to support London and avoid any unnecessary and damaging insustrial action.”

The strike dates were confirmed on Wednesday by Aslef and the RMT. Further talks are planned - meaning the strikes could be called off if TfL improves its offer to avert what would be a crippling period of action.

Finn Brennan, Aslef’s full-time organiser on London Underground, said: “We don’t want to go on strike – we don’t want to make travelling in and around the capital more difficult for passengers and we don’t want to lose a day’s pay – but we have been forced into this position because London Underground management won’t sit down properly and negotiate with us.”

The RMT, which represents some Tube drivers and the bulk of station staff, said that despite “some progress” in negotiations, the current proposal left a large number of staff excluded from collective bargaining - a core issue for the union.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “London Underground’s pay offer falls short of what our members deserve.

“It threatens to remove collective bargaining for a growing portion of staff, pushing them into pay bands that are decided solely by management. This undermines our members’ rights and the core principles of fair negotiation.

"No trade union can accept any pay proposal where management decide which of our members gets a pay rise and those who do not.

“We have repeatedly urged London Underground to offer a deal that ensures all staff are covered by collective bargaining, yet management remains fixated on imposing pay structures without our agreement.

"Our members have been left with no choice but to take strike action to defend their terms and conditions.

“We remain open to negotiations, but London Underground must come back to the table with a comprehensive, consolidated offer that respects the rights of all our members. Until then, our industrial action will continue as planned.”

UK Hospitality chief Kate Nicholls said the strike threat was “incredibly disappointing” and would badly impact on the capital’s hospitality and tourism industries.

Aslef said Tube drivers, instructors, management grades, and members in the engineering section would walk out on November 7 and 12.

It said the decision to strike had been taken six months after agreement should have been reached for the 2024 pay settlement.

Train drivers and instructors will not book in for duty between 00.01 and 23.59 on Thursday 7 and Tuesday 12, as will managers.

In addition, there will be an overtime ban from November 3 to November 16.

A total of 68 per cent of Aslef members on the Tube took part in the ballot, with 98.8 per cent in favour of going on strike.

Engineering drivers will not book on from 6pm on Friday 1 November to 5:59pm on Saturday 2 November, and will not work overtime between November 1 to 8.

Mr Brennan said: “Our members voted by over 98 per cent in favour of strike action, but Underground management are still refusing to even discuss key elements of our claim.

“They refuse to discuss any reduction in the working week or introducing paid meal relief to bring Underground drivers in line with those on the Elizebeth line and London Overground.

“The pay offer of 3.8 per cent, plus a variable lump sum, means Underground drivers will stay on a lower salary than drivers on other TfL services while working longer hours.

“It also means driving grades will receive a lower pay rise than other grades. Underground management insists that any changes to pay ranges will be entirely at management discretion – effectively removing the union’s right to negotiate for our members in future. And management still refuses to commit to making changes to working arrangements and conditions, including pensions, only through agreement.

“Aslef members have been extremely patient as talks have dragged on – with no real progress – for months on end.

“Sadly, it is clear, once again, that Underground management will only get serious about reaching a settlement if there is the prospect of strike action.

“That is why the Aslef executive committee has decided to call action on London Underground for all train operator members, management members, and members of APD Transplant.”

The RMT action will start on November 1 and continue until November 8.

Engineering vehicles operations and maintenance staff will strike from 6pm on November 1 to 17:59 on November 2, with no overtime until November 8.

Track access controllers, control centre, and power/control staff will strike from 18:59 on November 3 to 18:59 on November 4.

Emergency Response Unit (ERU) staff will strike from 00:01 to 23:59 on November 4.

Fleet, engineering, stations and trains staff (except ERU and engineering vehicles operations and maintenance) will strike from 00:01 to 23:59 on November 5.

Signallers and service controllers will strike from 00:01 to 23:59 on November 6, with further strikes on November 7 and 8.