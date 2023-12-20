Tube strikes: RMT members meeting this morning to decide walkout dates after rejecting 5% pay offer

An empty train on the Victoria Line platform at King's Cross station during a Tube strike (PA)

Tube workers are set to strike early in the New Year after overwhelmingly rejecting a 5% pay offer.

Members of the RMT union voted 90.5 per cent in favour of taking strike action in a bid to win a better deal from Transport for London, it was revealed on Tuesday afternoon.

Union chiefs are meeting on Wednesday morning to decide when to walk out. By law, unions have to give two weeks’ notice of a strike.

A total of 5,334 of 9,723 RMT members took part in the ballot, with 4,827 voting yes to strike action and 505 no.

A slightly higher percentage voted in favour of action short of a strike, such as a work to rule.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said in a message to members: “Both of the above results meet the thresholds imposed due the anti-trade union laws and the National Executive Committee has congratulated members on delivering a mandate for strike action and action short of a strike.

“Your RMT reps will be meeting tomorrow to discuss our next steps in this dispute and the National Executive Committee will consider this matter again on Thursday. I will keep you informed of all further developments.”

The strike ballot represents a major blow to Mayor Sadiq Khan, after a “ceasefire” had broken out between TfL and the unions earlier this year when strikes over pensions and station staffing were called off at the 11th hour.

But just short of half the RMT members on the London Underground voted in favour of a strike. The union can only legally take action because 505 members opposed to a strike also took part in the ballot to vote “no”.

Under union laws, a strike ballot is only valid if 50 per cent of all members take part in the vote, and if 40 per cent of all members vote in favour of action.

In this ballot, only 49.7 per cent of the RMT’s Underground members voted “yes” – but the total was pushed above the 50 per cent needed by the 505 “no” votes.

Had those members opposed to action not voted, then a strike would not have been legal.

Last week the Standard revealed that Tube unions were split over TfL’s “best and final offer”.

Tube drivers belonging to Aslef have voted to accept it – but the RMT’s refusal probably means that no pay increase, which is to be backdated to April, will be paid to any staff until a settlement can be reached with all the unions.

The RMT is the biggest union with almost 10,000 members, including the majority of station staff.

Some Tube trains could potentially still run during an RMT strike, especially in outer London where the Tube runs above ground and the stations are not subject to the same fire regulations in relation to staffing.

But a RMT walkout would effectively bring the Tube to a standstill in central London.

A TfL spokesperson said: “We are disappointed that RMT has achieved a mandate for strike action based on our full and final pay offer.

"We have been clear throughout our productive discussions with our trade unions that this offer is the most we can afford whilst ensuring that we can operate safely, reliably and sustainably.

"We remain open for discussions and will do everything in our power to avoid disruption to Londoners.”

The five per cent offer was secured after months of negotiations. TfL commissioner Andy Lord insisted it was his “full and final offer”.

Under new Government laws, TfL would be able to order its staff to provide “minimum service levels” during a strike – enabling at least 40 per cent of services to operate.

Labour mayor Mr Khan now has to decide whether to rely on Tory trade union restrictions to keep London moving.

The RMT wants all Tube workers to receive an increase equal to the 11 per cent rate of inflation in April, with the lowest paid staff receiving a minimum uplift of £5,000.

Tube drivers currently earn a fixed salary of £63,901 – but some station staff earn about half that amount.

The situation is the opposite to the pay dispute on the national railways. RMT members have accepted an offer but Aslef train drivers voted overwhelmingly to continue striking in pursuit of a better deal, having refused the four per cent offered in return for changes to working conditions.