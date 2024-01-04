Tube strikes: TfL warns looming walkout will leave 'little to no service' on London Underground for four days

TfL warns there will be "little to no service" on the Underground network for four days after a fresh strike begins later this week.

Members of the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) working in various sections of the London Underground are due to walk out between Friday (January 5) and the following Friday (January 12) in a dispute over pay.

TfL says the strike will bring "severe disruption" to Tube services for the four days from Monday (January 8) to Thursday (January 11).

It advises passengers to complete their journeys by 5.30pm on Sunday, as Tube services will end earlier than normal.

From Monday until Thursday "severe disruption is expected, with little to no service expected to run", the TfL website says.

Services will then begin later than usual on Friday, with a good service expected by midday.

Aside from the Underground, no other TfL services will be on strike, but bus, DLR, London Overground, and Elizabeth line services are expected to be busier than usual, and one-way or queuing systems may be in place.

TfL said they will also be affected by station closures, where stations also serve London Underground lines.

It advised Londoners who need to travel during the strikes to plan ahead and allow extra time for journeys.

RMT members voted overwhelmingly to take industrial action over a five per cent pay offer, towards the end of last year.

Engineering and maintenance workers will be taking action over January 5 and 6, with no rest-day working or overtime until January 12.

London Underground control centre staff will be taking action over January 7 and 8, and fleet workers will walk out on January 8.

Signallers and service controller members will take action on January 9 and 12 while all fleet, stations and trains grades will walk out on January 10.

Announcing the strike last month, RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said Tube workers who help bring “vast amounts of value” to the London economy were not going to put up with senior managers and commissioners “raking it in”, while they were given “modest below-inflation offers”.

He said: “The refusal of Transport for London to restore staff travel facilities and create a two-tier workforce is also unacceptable.

“Our members have made it clear that they are prepared to take action and we urge TfL to improve their offer to avert disruption in the capital.”

A TfL spokesperson said at the time: “We are disappointed that RMT has announced strike action based on our full and final pay offer.

“We have been clear throughout our productive discussions with our trade unions that this offer is the most we can afford whilst ensuring that we can operate safely, reliably and sustainably.

“We encourage the RMT to engage with us to avoid disruption for Londoners at the start of next year.”