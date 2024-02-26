Tube workers accept pay deal of up to 11% unions say

Some Tube workers will see pay rises of up to 11%

Trade unions representing transport workers on the London Underground have accepted a pay offer.

Transport for London's (TfL) director of customer operations for London Underground, Nick Dent, said the deal with the four unions, including Unite, was "good news for London".

The Unite union said it "overwhelmingly accepted" the revised pay offer which will see pay rises ranging from 5.8% to 11%, with those on the lowest pay grades seeing the biggest increases.

But it added that "significant industrial issues on London’s transport network" still remained.

A Transport for London (TfL) spokesperson said the pay offer pay rise is 5% for one year with additional funding from the mayor allowing lower paid workers to receive a bigger percentage increase.

The other unions involved in talks were the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT), Associated Society of Locomotive Engineers and Firemen (Aslef) and Transport Salaried Staffs' Association (TSSA).

Finn Brennan, Aslef's full-time organiser on London Underground, said: "It's good that the 2023 pay talks have finally concluded.

"Aslef will be submitting our claim for improvements to pay and conditions for 2024 in the next few weeks," she said.

Pay disputes remain active on other parts of the TfL network, including planned strike action on the Overground early next month.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said he was "delighted" that a pay settlement with Tube workers had been reached.

"This welcome news is a reminder of what can be achieved when you engage and talk with transport workers," he added.

Unite's regional secretary for London and Eastern Steve O'Donnell said the deal was an "important step" but added that it was "far from the end of the road".

