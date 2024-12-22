Tucker Carlson: Every GOP Sen Must Support Tulsi

Tucker Carlson is calling out GOP senators who might vote against confirming Tulsi Gabbard as Donald Trump’s director of national intelligence.

The former Fox News host made the pointed comments during a speech he gave Thursday night in Phoenix, Arizona, at Turning Point USA’s “America Fest” event.

In a clip shared by Mediaite, Carlson can be seen first talking about Gabbard’s military service.

“She served in the U.S. military for 20 years. So, by the way, if she was a foreign agent, how exactly was she carrying a gun in the U.S. military? It’s absurd,” he told the conservative audience.

“You will know who’s on which side by the reaction of Tulsi Gabbard,” Carlson ranted. “If there are Republican senators who are voting against Tulsi Gabbard confirmation, then either in the Intel committee or in the open Senate, you will know that person is not only my enemy as someone who voted for change, for openness, for transparency, for an end to corruption, for draining of the swamp.”

“You know, that person is an enemy of the United States. Period. It’s really that simple. And you will get the same story. It’s national security. We can’t let our enemies know. We can’t trust Tulsi Gabbard. No, we can’t trust you,” he added.

Gabbard, who ran for president as a Democrat in 2020 before joining the Republican party, was tapped by Trump for the position back in November.

“I know Tulsi will bring the fearless spirit that has defined her illustrious career to our Intelligence Community, championing our Constitutional Rights, and securing Peace through Strength. Tulsi will make us all proud!” Trump said in a statement at the time.

Avril Haines is the current director of national intelligence under Joe Biden. She was the first woman to hold the position when she was appointed in 2021.