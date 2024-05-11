Tucker Carlson Thinks Alex Jones Is a Supernatural Prophet

Listen to this full episode of The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon, and Stitcher.

Tucker Carlson clearly thinks highly of conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, telling Joe Rogan that he believes he is a psychic prophet who predicted 9/11 (Note: Alex Jones did not predict 9/11.)

“He’s channeling something,” Carlson said. “I’ve asked him about it. ‘How did you do that?’ At length, during dinner on my barn recently. We’re talking about this. ‘How’d you do that?’ ‘I don't know. It just came to me.’ And that’s real. That is real. The supernatural is real and I don’t know why it’s hard for for the modern mind, I guess because it’s a materialist mind to accept that.”

“That’s not a new phenomenon. It’s happened throughout history. There are people called prophets, and there are people who were prophets who weren’t called prophets, but there are people who have information or parts of information, bits of information, visions of information come to them and then they relay it,” Carlson said.

The New Abnormal team was not having it.

“I just wanna point out that Alex Jones predicting 9/11 was Alex Jones earlier that year saying that the government is planning terrorism and saying there was gonna be a false flag attack just like the Oklahoma City bombing in 1995. That was his prediction of 9/11,” said The New Abnormal co-host Andy Levy. “So for Tucker Carlson and Joe Rogan to sit there and act like he predicted 9/11, no he didn’t. He said there was gonna be a false flag attack that the Bush administration was behind and that was his prediction.”

“This is the same Alex Jones that was sued right? By the families of the Newtown children that were killed,” fellow co-host Danielle Moodie said. “So this is the same guy that called those families victim actors and this is what Tucker Carlson is upholding as some type of prophet and prophecy.”

Plus! Danielle Moodie speaks with historian Federico Finchelstein about his new book, The Wannabe Fascists: A Guide to Understanding the Greatest Threat to Democracy, and how Trumpism and similar movements across the world belong to a new political breed.

