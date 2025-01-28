Tucker Carlson's Son Gets 'Cushy Nepo Job' That's Close To Trump

Buckley Carlson, the son of Fox News exile Tucker Carlson, landed a new gig as deputy press secretary for Vice President JD Vance, sources told ABC News and The Hill on Monday.

The Daily Beast took a more jaundiced view of the younger Carlson’s new gig, calling it a “cushy nepo job.”

Buckley Carlson recently served as deputy chief of staff for Republican Jim Banks, a Donald Trump-loving four-term congressman from Indiana who is now a U.S. senator.

The elder Carlson has a show on the social media platform X and endorsed Trump at the Republican National Convention after privately saying he detested him. His name had popped up as a possibility for Trump’s running mate before JD Vance got the nod.

The conservative host, who also has three daughters, can be touchy when it comes to his son.

When a Washington Post reporter asked him in 2022 about an accusation that Buckley Carlson got his gig with Banks because of nepotism, the media personality snapped, “Go fuck yourself.”

Tucker Carlson (left) with Donald Trump and JD Vance at the Republican National Convention last summer. via Associated Press

