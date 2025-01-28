Tucker Carlson's Son Gets 'Cushy Nepo Job' That's Close To Trump
Buckley Carlson, the son of Fox News exile Tucker Carlson, landed a new gig as deputy press secretary for Vice President JD Vance, sources told ABC News and The Hill on Monday.
The Daily Beast took a more jaundiced view of the younger Carlson’s new gig, calling it a “cushy nepo job.”
Buckley Carlson recently served as deputy chief of staff for Republican Jim Banks, a Donald Trump-loving four-term congressman from Indiana who is now a U.S. senator.
The elder Carlson has a show on the social media platform X and endorsed Trump at the Republican National Convention after privately saying he detested him. His name had popped up as a possibility for Trump’s running mate before JD Vance got the nod.
The conservative host, who also has three daughters, can be touchy when it comes to his son.
When a Washington Post reporter asked him in 2022 about an accusation that Buckley Carlson got his gig with Banks because of nepotism, the media personality snapped, “Go fuck yourself.”