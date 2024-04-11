Tudor and Cashel discuss 2024 draft budget

Tudor and Cashel Township council discussed their 2024 draft budget at a special meeting on April 2. Nancy Carrol, clerk and treasurer, presented this draft budget for council’s perusal, questions and discussion. Until the final budget is passed, an increase was proposed of 7.64 per cent before growth in the assessment base, with a proposed final levy increase of 0.0332 per cent (not including the capital budget), but these figures are preliminary and could change in the next month when council passes the final budget. Carrol, Mayor Dave Hederson, Councillor Brent Taylor, Councillor Jerry Chadwick, and Councillor Elain Holloway comment on this presentation.

Carrol presented the 2024 draft budget to council at a special meeting on April 2 at 10 a.m. All figures presented at this point are preliminary and may change before the final budget is passed by council. Carrol said she felt the meeting went well, and Hederson says that while he was pleased with this working session, council still needs to do some work to better understand the 2023 actual results before they are in a position to approve the 2024 budget.

Carrol began the presentation by going over the Council budget, which was $47,000 in 2023 and is expected to have a 14 per cent increase this year with a proposed budget of $54,000. She says these values reflected the renumeration bylaw and area based on the estimated meetings for the year. Conference attendance costs and mileage have remained the same, according to Carrol.

Next up was the Administration budget, which was $403,350 in 2023 and is expected to decrease by four per cent this year with a proposed budget of $384,435. Carrol says the decrease is due to the removal of other departments’ benefits costs, as these costs have been budgeted in their appropriate departments. She said that donations to the Doctor Recruitment program of $10,000 remains in the budget and that additional applications for funding have been received.

The next budgeted item was Fire, which had a budget of $138,000 in 2023 and will see a projected decrease of three per cent this year, with a proposed budget of $133,000. Carrol said that these values are set by the agreements that are in place. She further revealed that last year there was a budget line item to install dry hydrants in the township.

Building was the next budget item, with a budget last year of $70,300 and a projected decrease this year of four per cent, with a proposed 2024 budget of $66,800. Carrol says that the agreement with Faraday Township for chief building official services is reflected in the budget line and the cost of the program is to be offset by permit fees.

Roads was the next budgeted item, with a 2023 budget of $1,114,055 and a projected nine per cent decrease this year, with a proposed budget in 2024 of $1,016,905. Carrol said that there had been a budget line for the increased service for adopted winter maintenance on Class 6B roads for $60,000 which has been removed. She says that the diesel fuel budget was increased in 2023 to compensate for potential increases and has been deflated to reflect past expenses. There is also a gravel budget for approximately seven kilometres of roads for Stoney Settlement and Pineview Ridge.

Disposal was the next budget item, with a 2023 budget of $123, 650, with a projected 10 per cent increase this year, with a proposed budget of $136,850 for 2024. Carrol noted that part of this increase was due to changes of operational hours at the waste site. The Community Centre was the next budget item with a 2023 budget of $21,990 and a projected increase of 12 per cent for 2024, with a proposed budget of $24,700. Carrol said the operating budget reflects increases to the utility costs.

Other was the next budget item, which last year was $336,660 with a projected eight per cent decrease this year, with a proposed budget of $310,205. Carrol said that there was an increase to the Tri-Area Medical Centre costs reflective of the population increase, the cemetery board had asked for a 20 per cent increase to buy needed maintenance equipment, and the library board had requested an increase of 96 per cent to add additional hours of operation. She said that fluctuations are reflective of funding opportunities.

For Grant Opportunities in the budget, the Seniors Grant for 2023/2024 has $13,838.83 left for programming (which will end in March 2024), the Community Wildfire Protection Plan and Fire Safe Funding totals $15,500 (the $15,000 for CWPP is being drafted while funding for a community day event on July 1, $500, is secured), while there is $60,000 left in derecho funding from the Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry (approved in 2023 and ending in March 2024). Revenues for 2023 totaled $1,318,580 while 2024 revenues totaled $974,140. Expenses for this year are $2,421,296 while revenues are $914,140, with a difference of $1,507,156 to be raised by taxes. This is 7.64 per cent higher than the amount to be raised by taxes last year of $1,400,065. Carrol said that the largest impact budget items were increases to reserves to compensate for rising costs, decrease in data call allocation and auto parts and repairs.

This year’s total taxable assessment is $185,228,700 while last year’s figure was $179,550,800, showing an increase in assessment of 3.2 per cent, with a weighted assessment of $183,153,211. Not counting the capital budget, the proposed final levy increase for this year would be 0.0332 per cent. The difference on $100,000 of assessment would be $33.20.

Capital projects to be completed are; renovations to the municipal office in the amount of $3,556 (funded by COVID-19 Safe Restart Funding), Millbridge bridge derecho and maintenance repairs in the amount of $366,000, tandem truck purchase in the amount of $408,000, surface treatment in the amount of $297,000, pulverizing in the amount of $74,375, Guide Rails West in the amount of $66,000, Packer in the amount of $40,000. In addition to using Reserves for the projects in the amount of $702,200, the township will also be utilizing grants like Ontario Community Infrastructure Fund and the Gas Tax grant in the amount of $553,231 to help realize the completion of these capital projects.

The township has received requests for support from the North Hastings Music Festival in the amount of $200, the Tri-Township Food Basket for no specific amount and the Bancroft Family Health Team in the amount of $15,000. There is currently $1,000 allotted to donations in the draft budget, and if the donation to the BFHT is included in the final budget, Carrol says that the levy increase before growth in the assessment base would go up from 7.64 per cent to 8.72 per cent. The full draft budget can be viewed at www.tudorandcashel.com under the April 2 special meeting agenda. As previously stated, these figures may change from now until the final budget is passed next month.

Taylor said that given there was no increase last year and with the increase in levies from Hastings County and Crowe Valley and Quinte Conservation Authorities, he believes the 2024 proposed budget represents a reasonable and responsible approach to fund the activities of the township. “It provides incremental improvements to our township’s largest asset, our roads, at the same time enabling an environment that will retain and attract talent to ensure the competent operation of our township and provision of community services,” he says.

Holloway says that they still have a few details to iron out, however overall, with their strategic plan and asset management initiatives under way, it’s her belief that council has a good handle on the financial requirements of the township for today and future needs. “We await the auditor’s report in order to align ourselves accordingly. We hope to come to a final decision by next council meeting,” she says.

Chadwick thought that the budget meeting went very well, and he told The Bancroft Times that Carrol had done an excellent power point presentation that highlighted changes to previous budgets and the rationale and explanations for the changes. “The Finance Planning Advisory Committee had reviewed the budget proposals prior to Tuesday’s meeting and had given input before the proposal was finalized. Last year, council had been able to pass a budget with a zero per cent increase to the municipal levy. It had been our hope to repeat that success, but unfortunately that is not the case. With increasing fuel and material costs and a new collective agreement, an increase in the levy was inevitable. That increase has been somewhat offset by an increase in assessments in the township,” he says.

Chadwick says that one thing they have stressed is the need to focus their reserves on the future needs of the township rather than looking at them as a pool of money to spend. He says they have to plan long-term for depreciation, maintenance, repair and replacement of their assets (vehicles, roads, bridges, etc.) to provide the highest level of service to their residents. He says the completion of their Asset Management Plan is key to that step. “We have not passed the final budget as we are awaiting the audited financial statements which will provide more information including whether we have a surplus or deficit from the 2023 budget,” he says. “We hope to approve the final budget no later than our May meeting.”

Michael Riley, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Bancroft Times