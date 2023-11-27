Tudor and Cashel discuss Strategic Plan

Tudor and Cashel Township council had a working discussion on their Strategic Plan at their Strategic Plan committee of the whole meeting on Nov. 7, prior to the regular council meeting. After a hearty discussion on their Strategic Plan and how to bring it to fruition, they ultimately decided to bring in a facilitator, Carey McMaster from TRAICON, to a committee of the whole meeting prior to their December or January council meeting, to spur progress on and develop the plan to completion. Councillor Elain Holloway comments on this meeting.

A municipal strategic plan allows a township council to define their vision for the future and identify their goals and objectives. The process includes establishing the sequence in which these goals should be realized so that the municipality can reach its stated vision. Tudor and Cashel last did a five-year Strategic Plan “living document” back in 2019, where they set out their goals, their accomplishments from 2010 to 2018 and next steps. It is due to be redone for 2024. This document can be found on the Tudor and Cashel Township website at www.tudorandcashel.com.

The Strategic Plan committee meeting took place on Nov. 7 at 9 a.m. Mayor Dave Hederson told council that he considered this meeting a working discussion on how to proceed with realizing the township’s new Strategic Plan for a further five years, from 2024 to 2029. “I hope that coming out of today, we’ll have started the process of the Strategic Plan and agreed on what the next steps are,” he says.

Hederson said they needed to answer the question of who they are and how do they define who they are, what do the people of Tudor and Cashel want and need going forward? Things that came up in the discussion were having well maintained roads, access to good waste sites, protecting the environment, providing access to emergency services, attracting and retaining staff, attracting and keeping businesses, encouraging the youth to get involved and stay in the community, and making the community centre an activity hub for the township more than ever before. Hederson brought up one thing, which was to have more personalized signage coming into the township. “As I drive around, I see things like ‘the township with a heart of gold,’ ‘a wildly authentic community,’ ‘Ontario’s hidden gem,’ ‘beautiful by nature,’ ‘supporting people in our communities.’ I’m looking for that tagline, that says ‘this is Tudor and Cashel.’ Until we know who we are and what we are, I don’t know how we get to that next step,” he says.

While council came up with some good ideas for what the township wants and needs in the years ahead, they also realized that public input was necessary, either in the form of online or public (in-person) consultations in the months ahead, to really understand what the people of Tudor and Cashel want and need and put that more fulsome knowledge into the Strategic Plan. They plan to engage with the various groups in each area for the public consultation, like Gilmour, Gunter, Millbridge and the communities on the various lakes; the youth, the people working, and the retirees.

To move ahead with the Strategic Plan, Hederson suggested to council that perhaps the finance and planning committee could take the lead, they could convene an ad hoc Strategic Planning committee but also have a facilitator to help make the plan a reality. After their discussion, based on a recommendation from Nancy Carrol, the clerk and treasurer, council directed staff to approach McMaster and have alternates in mind should either side feel that working together going forward on the Strategic Plan is not the right fit. They’ll invite McMaster to come and discuss their Strategic Plan at a committee of the whole meeting prior to the council meeting in December or January. “And then we can talk about engaging her or having her write us a proposal for services to help us get this Strategic Plan done. I think we have money in the Modernization Grants and our Reserves. I don’t know what this would cost, but let’s hear from Carey [McMaster], after she’s had a chance to look this over,” he says.

Holloway told The Bancroft Times that council believes that their township has much to offer existing full-time and seasonal residents as well as those who may choose to make Tudor and Cashel their full-time residence in the future. “The question we asked ourselves is ‘who are we?’ Our ability to answer that question will assist in determining the path we take,” she says. “Another meeting is planned for December to set the framework for next steps.”

Michael Riley, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Bancroft Times