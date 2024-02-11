Tudor and Cashel are getting Sew Creative

For those who love to crochet, knit or sew, come out to Sew Creative at the Tudor and Cashel Township community centre on Feb. 26 from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., taught by resident Lorie Butkus-Hill. According to the township’s Facebook post on the event, they encourage people to bring whatever they’re working on and to connect, share and learn from each other. Councillor Elain Holloway and Tudor and Cashel library’s head librarian Leanne Golan comment on this upcoming event.

Holloway says that the Community and Communications Advisory Committee along with the library board have always tried to find ways to work together to provide additional programming, partnering together on projects or just bouncing ideas off each other. “We dedicated some of the funds from the Ontario Seniors’ Accessibility Grant to library programming. One being the Community Craft Corner, hosted in our township library by Lorie Butkus-Hill. Lorie has been 100 per cent supportive and engaged in a number of our more recent lunch and learn and craft events and is eager to volunteer. Plans moving forward are largely dependent on what the participants would like to do, be it crocheting, knitting or sewing, so it’s open-ended depending on what the participant’s desires are,” she says.

Holloway says that additionally, they’re supporting the library in the upcoming Book Club Café. She says that grant money has been set aside to assist in securing a membership with Overdrive, an online book lending library for all the township residents, and is scheduled to begin at the end of February. She also mentioned other activities planned, including continuing their craft events and their lunch and learn events. They include; a card making craft event on Feb. 8 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., a living responsibly lunch and learn with Tim Baragar from Neumann’s in Bancroft on Feb. 28 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., another card making craft event on March 14 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., and a physical and mental well-being event on April 17 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Golan told Bancroft This Week that they finally have some funding to do a couple of programs, and that the Sew Creative will be a monthly gathering of people interested in sewing, knitting, crocheting, etc. where they can work on projects together or bring whatever they’re working on to share, inspire and learn from one another. “I also have an upcoming Book Club as we implement Libby e-books and audiobooks. These programs are funded through a Seniors’ Grant. I’ll have more on the Book Club [soon] after I settle the day and time, but it will be starting later in February for sure. It will be monthly and it will be a ‘bring whatever you’re reading.’ I’ve generated a list of questions that can be pulled out of a hat for people to answer about the book they’re reading, without giving spoiler alerts,” she says. “I hope it will inspire people to go outside their comfort zone and maybe read something they might not have otherwise.”

Michael Riley, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Bancroft Times