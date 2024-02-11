Tudor and Cashel moves forward with Strategic Plan

Tudor and Cashel Township’s Strategic Planning Advisory committee had their second meeting on Feb. 1 on Zoom. Facilitated by Carey McMaster, founder of TRAICON, they discussed the documents they’d amassed for the Strategic Plan, the SWOT (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats) analyses they’d gotten back, the verbiage for the citizen’s survey and when to send it out and expect it back, and when to get together next to start putting together the Strategic Plan. Nancy Carrol, clerk and treasurer, and McMaster comment on this meeting to The Bancroft Times.

McMaster is a business development and growth specialist and she works with entrepreneurs, not for profits and municipalities in many capacities. She has been working in this capacity since she founded TRAICON 20 years ago. For more information on McMaster, her credentials and TRAICON, go to www.traicon.ca.

McMaster presented a delegation to council on the process of developing a Strategic Plan for Tudor and Cashel at their Dec. 5 Committee of the Whole meeting. She drafted a proposal to council to consider and during the December council meeting, council voted to establish an ad hoc committee to assist in the development of this Strategic Plan. During their meeting on Jan. 9, Tudor and Cashel Township council approved the proposal from McMaster to help them with their Strategic Plan. McMaster, clerk and treasurer Nancy Carrol, Flavian Pinto, Pat Stalleart and Keitha Newman were present at the Strategic Plan Advisory Committee meeting on Feb. 1 via Zoom. The chair of the committee, Councillor Jerry Chadwick was unable to attend. After everyone introduced themselves, McMaster reiterated that she was just the facilitator, would be providing information and be writing during the meeting. “However, it’s all based on the information and outcomes that come from the committee and also from different departments in Tudor and Cashel and also we’re going to be doing a citizen’s survey which I’m hoping by the end of the session we’ll be able to, based on the materials I sent out, come to a consensus as to the questions that should be included in the citizen’s survey and how it should be implemented,” she says.

Story continues

A municipal strategic plan allows a township council to define their vision for the future and identify their goals and objectives. The process includes establishing the sequence in which these goals should be realized so that the municipality can reach its stated vision. Tudor and Cashel last did a five-year Strategic Plan “living document” back in 2019, where they set out their goals, their accomplishments from 2010 to 2018 and next steps. It is now being redone for 2024. This document can be found on the Tudor and Cashel Township website at www.tudorandcashel.com.

McMaster told the committee at the Feb. 1 meeting that she’d sent out a lot of documents for review and that’s what they’ll be looking at when they get together in a couple of weeks to make some heavy decisions on what direction the township should be taking based on this information. She said right now they’re in the information collecting stage, looking at where Tudor and Cashel Township was, where they are now and in March sometime, they’ll start the action plan. They looked at the documents collected thus far and whether they needed any further documents for review to do the Strategic Plan. They looked at the last Strategic Plan in 2019, the year-end financial statements and budgets, the submitted SWOT analyses and other documents like the census profile 2021, building permits issued from 2016-2023, 2020 asset management plan, detailed list of capital projects, and property assessments. “We want to come up with some solid goals and objectives so we have different tasks we can identify that we want done but also have time frames in which to do them so we can be successful,” she says.

With regard to the financial statements and budgets, McMaster said the idea was to compare the actuals to the forecasts and then at the meeting where they’re setting goals and objectives, discuss if there are any areas where Tudor and Cashel might want to focus in the next five years. “So, it could be applying for more grants, it could be putting more money into recreation. Again, we’ll find out more. I just got a couple of SWOT analyses in that weren’t part of the one that I sent you so I’ll update that. Plus, we need to do the citizen’s survey before we can really make any comments on a lot of the financials,” she says.

Overall, McMaster thought what she was hearing from the committee was that the reports were substantial and have good information for the assembly of the Strategic Plan. She also thought at the March meeting they’ll have; they could also discuss the Asset Management Plan and talk about which capital assets need to be replaced at any time. “Because I’m not really sure of the life expectancy of some of them so moving forward what might that look like and should that be part of the Strategic Plan,” she says.

The committee also discussed the draft SWOT analyses and decided to input any feedback on this into a word document with tracking changes leading into the next meeting in March. McMaster said that what she was going to do next week was send out what she thinks the municipal strategic pillars should be and she thinks it fits all the different areas. “Then I’d like to get feedback on that. So, once I’m sure we’re all in agreement on what the strategic pillars should be then I can change this SWOT analysis around based on those strategic pillars, which will allow us to talk more in March. We’ll be able to come up with goals and objectives once we know the different key pillars we’ll be dealing with,” she says.

Then, the committee discussed the citizen’s survey, how it should be worded, what questions should appear on it, what incentives to offer for its completion and how it should be sent out. The committee suggested having a hard copy of the survey available at the municipal office for people to complete, and an online version available through Survey Monkey or a similar online survey platform.

With regard to a suggestion that they offer VISA gift cards as incentives for the survey’s completion, Carrol said she’d need to get the township council’s approval for that expenditure and would know after the next council meeting on Feb. 6.

McMaster said she’d put together a template from the discussion on survey questions and verbiage agreed to by the committee and send it out by email to the committee for more feedback and approval so it can be sent out by the middle of February.

McMaster also suggested having the online link to the survey included with the tax bills that would be sent out to residents on Feb. 15, which Carrol said she would look into doing. McMaster also suggested a two-week turnaround from the time the surveys are put out there until they’re expected back, with a due date of March 1, which the committee agreed to. Based upon a concern by Stalleart, the committee also decided to look into, by the end of next week, ways to ensure that only Tudor and Cashel residents answer the survey and potentially get the incentives, and not have someone outside the township doing one or having a resident do multiple surveys.

McMaster said she was thinking that once all the information was aggregated and synthesized, they get together to do a day long session to put the Strategic Plan together. “Because we’ll have all this information in front of us. We’ll have whiteboards and stickies and change things around. It’ll be a lot more interactive and a lot more effective,” she says.

After some discussion, the committee decided on this day-long session sometime in mid-March, possibly on a Saturday to accommodate everyone. The finer details still need to be worked out but will be soon.

Carrol told The Bancroft Times that she felt that they have very engaged committee members and that the meeting was very productive. McMaster reiterated that the next step for the Strategic Plan process was the citizen survey, which is in development. “The meeting proceeded smoothly, with excellent progress and we are right on schedule.”

Michael Riley, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Bancroft Times