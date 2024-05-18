Tudor and Cashel passes 8.66 per cent tax increase

At their May 7 regular meeting, Tudor and Cashel Township council passed their final 2024 budget with an overall 8.66 per cent tax increase, including the County and Schools tax rates, with a township mill rate increase of 0.8389 per cent and an overall mill rate increase of 1.3285 per cent, including the aforementioned tax rates for county and schools. Councillor Elain Holloway comments on 2024 budget’s passage.

Tudor and Cashel council last discussed their draft budget for 2024 at their April 2 meeting, where a 7.64 per cent tax increase was proposed. This draft budget meeting was covered in The Bancroft Times April 10 article “Tudor and Cashel discuss 2024 draft budget.” At that time, Mayor Dave Hederson said that while he was pleased with that meeting’s working session, council still needed to do some work to better understand the 2023 actual results before they approve the 2024 budget.

Carrol provided a report to council at the township’s 2024 budget meeting on May 7 at 10 a.m. She reiterated that the draft budget was discussed on April 2 and that council wanted to review the audited financials, the status of the remaining reserves and any deficit of surplus in operations and that council requested the draft budget be brought back for discussion. She said that during the last month, she and Hederson had reviewed the draft financial statements and met with the auditor twice. “During these meetings we discussed the financial status of the township in relation to reserves and the accumulated depreciation of assets. Until we have developed an asset management plan that includes a financial strategy for the funding of assets, it is defensible to use the figures in the tangible capital assets spread sheet to calculate the required reserve figures. The cost of services, materials and products has increased substantially over the past five years. These increases will impact the reserves required to fund the replacement of municipal infrastructure,” she says.

Hederson provided a detailed explanation for the proposed amount to be contributed to the reserves this year, $123,500, to ensure they were being maintained sufficiently for the future. This can be found in the 2024 final budget package for the May 7 budget meeting under “Mayor’s explanation of reserves” at www.tudorandcashel.com.

Carrol explained that with the approval of the suggested contributions to the reserves in the updated budget, they’ll defensibly be 50 per cent funded within two years for the replacement of assets that would require full replacement. She said that during discussions with Hederson, it was requested that an attempt be made to decrease the effect of these increases on the levy. “I was able to meet with the roads superintendent and we were able to reduce the budget in a number of accounts. This same process was done for each department of the budget. The draft budget that was presented to council in April has had the overall expenditures reduced by $36,344 and the revenue increased by $59,400. The overall financial impact is an increase in the levy from the originally presented 7.64 per cent to 9.74 per cent, with an additional $123,500 being put into reserves,” she says.

After discussing the final draft of the budget at their regular meeting at 1 p.m., council ultimately passed Bylaw 2024-21 to establish the tax rates for 2024 as required under the Municipal Act. The general levy was calculated at $1,536,472, the county levy was $616,547 and the schools levy was $283,452 for a grand total of $2,436,471 to be raised by taxes. As Carrol mentioned, the township tax levy was 9.74 per cent with a mill rate increase of 0.8389 per cent, the county tax levy was 8.64 per cent with a mill rate increase of 0.3366 per cent, and the schools tax levy was 3.15 per cent with a mill rate increase of 0.1530 per cent. This works out to an overall tax rate increase of 8.66 per cent, with an overall mill rate increase of 1.3285 per cent. This means that for every $100,000 in assessment, there would be an increase of $50.10. The final draft of the 2024 budget can be found on the township website at www.tudorandcashel.com.

Holloway told Bancroft This Week that the decisions regarding managing needs today and securing the future financial stability of Tudor and Cashel were strong considerations necessary to put the 2024 budget together, both of which council made positive steps toward ensuring. “We all have an invested interest in Tudor and Cashel Township’s future and strive to continue to make our community sustainable for these ever-changing times.”

Michael Riley, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Bancroft Times