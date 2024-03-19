Tuesday briefing: How the NHS ‘culture of concealment and denial’ hurts patients

A general view of staff on a NHS hospital ward. Photograph: Jeff Moore/PA

Good morning. It is no secret that NHS England has many problems: it is crumbling (literally), patient care backlogs are at record highs, there is a recruitment and retention crisis, and quality of care is declining with the results for patients sometimes life-threatening.

Over the last two decades a parallel problem has emerged. The NHS ombudsman Rob Behrens described to Guardian health editor Denis Campbell that the health service has a “cover-up culture”. Behren has identified an alarming practice where some trusts “cynically [bury] evidence about poor care” to maintain their reputation. It is not the first time that cultural problems have been identified – over the years a number of reports and inquiries have highlighted practices of silencing and punishing whistleblowers.

For today’s newsletter, I spoke with James Titcombe, a patient safety specialist, about Behrens’ findings and why it is taking so long for the culture in the NHS to change. That’s right after the headlines.

Rwanda bill | Rishi Sunak’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda took a step forward after MPs voted overwhelmingly to throw out a series of amendments made to the Rwanda bill by the House of Lords. The bill, which is designed to overcome the supreme court’s objections to the plan, will return to the Lords later this week. Israel-Gaza war | The White House has said that Israel will send a group of officials to Washington to discuss its planned offensive on Rafah, as the Biden administration insists that an attack would be a “mistake” and seeks to persuade Israel to allow in more aid in the face of an imminent famine in Gaza. UK news | The full membership list of the men-only Garrick Club, made public for the first time by the Guardian, reveals its central position as a bulwark of the British establishment, featuring scores of leading lawyers, heads of publicly funded arts institutions, the chief of MI6, the head of the civil service and King Charles. Environment | Only seven countries – Australia, Estonia, Finland, Grenada, Iceland, Mauritius and New Zealand – are meeting an international air quality standard set by the World Health Organization, with deadly air pollution worsening in places due to a rebound in economic activity and the toxic impact of wildfire smoke, a new report has found. Energy | A £58bn plan to rewire Britain’s electricity grid to connect up new windfarms off the coast of Scotland is expected to trigger tensions with communities along the route. It is the biggest investment since the 1960s.

In depth: ‘In some cases the harm after a tragic event is equal to the harm of what happened in the first place’

The health service is a large, fragmented institution made up of many organisations, regulators and trusts that have their own cultures and processes, so it is difficult to identify just how widespread the cover-up culture is, but there are some indicators. In the annual NHS staff survey more than 30% of staff reported that they lack confidence that the NHS would take action to learn from incidents involving patients, which James Titcombe says is “deeply worrying”.

Just under 60% of staff say that the NHS treats staff who are involved in an error, near miss or incident fairly, which is a very small improvement from the previous year. “But, still, you have got more than 40% of staff who feel they wouldn’t be treated fairly and that’s obviously a big part of the problem”.

Cover-ups

Behrens told the Guardian that he had found that, too often, lessons are not learned in the health service and requisite changes to ensure mistakes aren’t repeated do not happen. Instead a “cover-up culture” has often led to the punishment of whistleblowers who raise concerns.

Titcombe mirrors this assessment in his analysis of the situation. “There is sadly still a culture of concealment and denial,” he says, which has left staff frightened. If doctors, nurses and other medical professionals are worried for their careers it discourages and disincentives openness and transparency. Titcombe adds that there is variation within the health service when it comes to the work culture because it is to a degree splintered. A well-functioning culture is one that centres “problem-sensing” at every level and supports staff to feel “psychologically safe” to talk openly about their concerns, including hazards that have not yet become a problem. This behaviour ideally would be rewarded, Titcombe says, and regarded as an example of “exemplary professionalism”. This is not possible in individual trusts where leaders prioritise “reputation management”, as opposed to patient safety and transparency.

Harm to patients

Where these cultures exist, issues remain hidden or are not escalated, to the detriment of patient safety, leading to avoidable harm or death. In 2019 there were more than 130,000 avoidable deaths in Britain, which accounts for more than 22% of all deaths. Of these, 64% were classed as preventable and 36% were classed as treatable.

In the most extreme cases, the consequences can be unimaginably horrific. Dr Stephen Brearey flagged concerns about the serial baby killer Lucy Letby (above) in 2015 but was ignored by senior staff. The inaction meant that Letby was able to kill further babies in the following summer. Following Letby’s conviction, Brearey said many other doctors had contacted him describing similar experiences of being dismissed. One survey in the wake of the trial found that 71% of doctors believed that whistleblowing damaged their careers.

Is anything changing?

This problem is not new. An inquiry in 2015 found that whistleblowers were ignored, bullied or even intimidated in the health service. And a series of scandals over the past two decades found that a central part of the problem was a climate of fear that stopped people from speaking out when they spotted issues. An investigation into the Mid Staffordshire hospital trust in 2013 found that abuse of whistleblowers was a key failing in the handling of a situation that led to hundreds of patient deaths due to poor care between 2005 and 2009. James Titcombe has been raising the alarm about the structural cultural problems in the NHS since 2008 after his nine-day-old son, Joshua, died as a result of failures in his care. Why is change so slow?

Some initiatives and measures have been put in place – like the legal duty of candour which was instituted in 2014 and is now under review – but the ombudsman found that hospitals are still not being transparent when things go wrong. There have been more recent significant steps forward like Martha’s rule which allows families to seek an urgent second opinion if a patient’s condition deteriorates, but the underlying culture remains largely unchanged.

“You’d think that a system would wrap their arms around patients and families who have lost people and do everything possible to help them heal and recover,” Titcombe says. “Sadly what often happens is instead they go through this battle, sometimes for years on end, which compounds their harm considerably. In some cases the harm caused for those families following a tragic event is equal in many ways to the harm of what happened in the first place. It has such a devastating impact on people’s lives”.

Sport

Football | Nottingham Forest have received a four-point deduction for breaching the Premier League’s profitability and sustainability rules, dropping them into the relegation zone, one point from the last safe spot. An announcement from the Premier League is expected on Monday and Forest are likely to appeal. Luton, with whom Forest drew 1-1 on Saturday, have been lifted out of the bottom three by the punishment.

Cycling | After Britain’s most successful female Olympian, cyclist Laura Kenny, announced her retirement on Monday, William Fotheringham profiles the six-time medalists rise and “golden era”. “In the years of ‘peak Laura’, she turned one discipline in particular, the elimination race, into her personal party piece,” he writes.

Cricket | Captain Heather Knight paved the way for England Women to win the opening T20 international against New Zealand by 27 runs. Knight hit 63 from 39 balls as England reached 160-4 in Dunedin before bowling two tight overs as the visiting attack put the brakes on New Zealand’s reply.

The front pages

The Guardian leads with an exclusive: “Garrick membership list reveals roll call of British establishment”. The Mirror carries an interview with Keir Starmer, under the headline “I will not let you down”, while the Telegraph headlines comments from the shadow chancellor with “Reeves: Britain faces 1979 moment”.

The Times reports “Sunak risks losing key votes on Rwanda bill”. The i says “Energy customers set for payouts worth billions in scandal that’s ‘bigger than PPI’”. The Financial Times leads with “Deloitte launches biggest shake-up in a decade as market slowdown looms”.

The Sun has a picture of the Princess of Wales on its front page, with the headline “Great to see you again, Kate!”. Finally, the Mail reports “Harry and Meghan are downgraded by Palace”.

Today in Focus

Why are Indian and Nepali men ending up on the frontline in Ukraine?

Thousands of young Indian and Nepali men are being killed on the frontlines of the war in Ukraine. Their families want answers. Hannah Ellis-Petersen reports from Delhi.

