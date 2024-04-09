Tuesday evening news briefing: Alan Bates – Post Office run by ‘thugs in suits’

Evening Briefing logo

Good evening. The Horizon IT Inquiry heard today that Alan Bates once described Post Office bosses as “little more than thugs in suits”.



Elsewhere, the West needs a “Plan B” in case Israel presses ahead with an invasion of Rafah, the Foreign Secretary has said.

Alan Bates: Post Office run by ‘thugs in suits’

The comment was made in a stinging letter by the former sub-postmaster in 2010, following the then-Postal Affairs Minister’s refusal to meet him, and emerged as the campaigner gave evidence for the first time. You can read our full coverage of Mr Bates’ evidence here.

We need a ‘Plan B’ in case Israel invades Rafah, says Cameron

Lord Cameron held a press conference in Washington DC alongside Antony Blinken, the US Secretary of State. Click here to follow our live coverage for the latest updates.

Farmers warn of first year without harvest since Second World War

Record rainfall has meant that a lot of farmland is still under water, as on this farm near Bangor-on-Dee, Wales - Andrew McCoy /Getty Images

Farmers are warning of food shortages as record rainfall threatens to bring the first season without a harvest on some farms since the end of the Second World War. Vast swathes of farmland are still under water following an unprecedented period of flooding after the wettest 18 months on record.

Crime | Kevin Pietersen has taken a swipe at the Mayor of London by claiming he has removed his watch and wedding ring for a visit to the capital and declaring “thanks Sadiq Khan!” in a post online.

Pictured: King Charles presented with first banknotes featuring his image

The King with Andrew Bailey, the Bank of England Governor, and Sarah John, the bank's chief cashier, at Buckingham Palace - Yui Mok/PA

The King has been presented with the first banknotes featuring his face as he returns from a short Easter break to view the currency at Buckingham Palace. Click here to see the banknotes.

As a straight woman I thought I was immune to HIV, but I was so wrong

Emily Cawston, 35, was diagnosed HIV positive in 2016. She speaks openly about living with the condition.

Business news: Tesla settles lawsuit over Apple engineer’s fatal Autopilot crash

Tesla has settled with the family of a driver killed while using its Autopilot technology, avoiding a public court hearing that would have raised questions over Elon Musk’s self-driving software.



Live markets news: Thames Water collapse fears spread to rivals

