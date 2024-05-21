Tuesday evening news briefing: British man killed by turbulence on London to Singapore flight

Good evening. Josh here to take you through today’s news.

A British man was killed and 30 others injured after a Singapore Airlines Boeing 777 hit severe turbulence on a flight from London and was forced to make an emergency landing in Bangkok.

Elsewhere, the IMF has warned that the next government will have to find £30bn to get debt down – and tax office staff who are allowed to work from home have lost thousands of devices worth an estimated £1m over the past three years.

British man killed by turbulence on London to Singapore flight

The interior of the Singapore Airlines flight after it made an emergency landing - REUTERS

The man, 73, was travelling with his wife. The general manager of Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport said the man suffered a suspected heart attack. Andrew Davies from Lewisham wrote on social media that he was on the flight and that passengers received “very little warning” to put on their seatbelts. Click here for the latest updates.

Britain faces £30bn of tax rises as economy battered by sickness crisis

The IMF said Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer both faced “tough choices” if they win the next election, warning the prime minister against further tax cuts in the short-term despite an improved economic outlook.

Work-from-home HMRC staff lose £1m of equipment

The figures for last year show that staff at HMRC lost around 10 mobile phones and two laptops every week of the year. Over the past three years there were 1,670 mobile phones recorded as having been lost and 334 laptops that had disappeared. Read more here about the cost of replacing the equipment.

Evening Briefing: Today’s essential headlines

Infected blood scandal | Victims of the scandal could receive more than £2.7 million each in compensation.

Watch: Iranians line the streets to mourn Ebrahim Raisi

Iranians have gathered in their thousands to mourn Ebrahim Raisi in the north-western city of Tabriz, at the start of a nationwide funerary procession.

Comment and analysis

Chelsea Flower Show: Best Show Garden and medal winners revealed

The RHS Chelsea Flower Show made a return to Royal Hospital Chelsea today for this year’s festival of plants, flowers, trees, lawns, topiary and everything in between. Make sure to vote for your favourite garden – and we will show you how to recreate it. Plus: Discover how to plan your visit like a pro.

Forest Bathing Garden

This year's Best Show Garden, sponsored by Muscular Dystrophy UK, is inspired by the Japanese art of forest bathing - Clara Molden for The Daily Telegraph

A “forest bathing” garden has won the RHS Chelsea Best in Show for a first-time competitor. Inspired by the Japanese art of shinrin-yoku, or forest bathing, this garden aims to help visitors awaken their senses and reconnect with nature.

The WaterAid Garden

The WaterAid Garden - Clara Molden for The Daily Telegraph

One of the many Chelsea gardens at this year’s show that aim to take a look into the future of gardening, this one casts visitors 50 years into the future.

The Bridgerton Garden

The Bridgerton Garden - Christopher Pledger

As this year’s “big name brand” sponsor, the Netflix garden will surely attract a lot of attention. Designed by Holly Johnston after the iconic Regency-set series Bridgerton, this garden offers plenty to explore.

