Tuesday marks 10 years since the start of the Market Basket protests
Arthur T. Demoulas who was ousted by his cousin Arthur S. Demoulas, faced months of worker protests and customer boycotts.
TORONTO — Royal Bank of Canada has laid out in court documents the details of why it fired its former CFO and another employee for allegedly being in an intimate relationship that led to conflicts of interest.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The estate of Michael Crichton, who wrote the screenplay for what became the pilot episode of “ER,” has sued Warner Bros. Television over a dispute about an upcoming medical drama it says is a rebranded version of an unauthorized reboot.
(Bloomberg) -- Wall Street is beginning to sour on the outlook for crude next year, with Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley lowering price forecasts as global supplies increase, including potentially from OPEC+.Most Read from BloombergNazi Bunker’s Leafy Makeover Turns Ugly Past Into Urban EyecatcherSydney Central Train Station Is Now an Architectural DestinationChicago Overcomes DNC Skeptics With Calm, Parties and SunHow the Cortiços of São Paulo Helped Shelter South America’s Largest
The sudden resignation of a high-profile Intel board member came after differences with CEO Pat Gelsinger and other directors over what the director considered the U.S. company’s bloated workforce, risk-averse culture and lagging artificial intelligence strategy, according to three sources familiar with the matter. Lip-Bu Tan, a semiconductor industry veteran, had said he was leaving the board because of a personal decision to “reprioritize various commitments” and that he remained “supportive of the company and its important work,” in a regulatory filing on Thursday. The former CEO of chip-software company Cadence Design joined Intel’s board two years ago as part of a plan to restore Intel’s place as the leading global chipmaker.
STORY: One of Boeing's largest customers isn't impressed with the planemaker's new leadership.On Tuesday (August 27) Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary said Boeing management "continued to disappoint" and that deliveries were behind schedule."Yes, it's a bit difficult. We were supposed to get seven aircrafts from Boeing in July. We only got five. We were supposed to get ten aircraft in August. It looks like we're going to get five. So things are continuing to slip slightly. It's been disappointing. We're working closely with Stephanie Pope and the new team at Boeing, but they continue to disappoint us." Ryanair warned there was a risk it would take delivery of just 20-25 of the 737 MAX aircraft ahead of next summer.That's lower than the 29 scheduled.Boeing last month named aerospace industry veteran Kelly Ortberg as its chief executive.The firm has pledged to grow output by the end of the year.Boeing has struggled with supply chain snags and operating a slower assembly line since January.That same month saw an in-flight blowout of a door plug on a 737 MAX 9 jet that increased regulatory scrutiny.Ryanair said in July Boeing had warned some MAX deliveries due by next spring would be delayed until the peak summer months of next year.It's a repeat of delays this year that forced a cut in its summer traffic volumes.Despite the Boeing frustrations, Ryanair shares were up more than 5% Tuesday.Investors were pleased when the airline upgraded its summer air fare outlook.O'Leary also said he no longer saw a risk of double-digit percentage falls as European short-haul weakness had, he said, "levelled out."
US computing giant IBM has reportedly shut down its research and development (R&D) operations in China, joining a slew of global Big Tech firms in trimming their mainland businesses amid geopolitical headwinds. IBM is closing its China Development Lab and China Systems Lab, while laying off more than 1,000 employees in cities including Beijing, Shanghai and the northern port city Dalian, according to reports by local news outlets. IBM's China-based R&D employees over the weekend found themselves
A Chinese EV maker faces an especially harsh tariff because it failed to cooperate with EU authorities and did not provide necessary documentation.
One of the defendants in a wrongful death lawsuit stemming from the implosion of an undersea submersible headed to the wreck of the Titanic is seeking to move the case from state to federal court. Janicki Industries filed a petition on Aug. 12 to remove the case to U.S. District Court, according to records accessed Monday that were filed with the King County Superior Court Clerk’s Office in Washington state. The family of French explorer Paul-Henri Nargeolet, who died in the Titan submersible implosion in June 2023, filed the lawsuit against several companies in a Washington state court earlier this month.
The Indian market has climbed 1.8% in the last 7 days, led by the Financials sector with a gain of 2.2%, and is up 46% over the last 12 months. In this robust environment, selecting dividend stocks that offer steady income and potential for growth can be a prudent strategy for investors looking to capitalize on forecasted earnings growth of 17% annually.
The country’s Finance Ministry announced a 100% tariff on Chinese-made cars citing unfair trade practices on Monday.
(Bloomberg) -- North America’s steel industry is gathering in Atlanta as the sector grapples with uninspired US demand, slumping prices and an overabundance of Chinese steel. A key Brazilian sugar report will offer insights on upcoming price moves for the sweetener. And crude oil stockpiles at a key US hub are at their lowest levels since February.Most Read from BloombergSydney Central Train Station Is Now an Architectural DestinationNazi Bunker’s Leafy Makeover Turns Ugly Past Into Urban Eyecat
Super Micro shares slid on Tuesday after a new report from short seller Hindenburg Research.
The investment group slated to purchase Red Lobster after it emerges from bankruptcy tapped a former P.F. Chang's executive to be the chain's next CEO.
MELBOURNE (Reuters) -BHP Group will focus on growing its copper business through existing and incoming projects after its failed attempt to buy Anglo American, it said as it reported a better-than-expected 2% rise in annual underlying profit. The world's biggest listed miner is pushing hard to expand in copper, given the commodity's outsize role in the energy transition and a tougher outlook for its top revenue generator, iron ore, as China's economic growth slows and supply rises. BHP unveiled more details around its spending and growth plans for key copper provinces in Chile, South Australia and Argentina after it posted an underlying attributable profit for the year ended June 30 of $13.66 billion, which excludes exceptional items.
China's financial watchdog has taken a step further in setting standards for the microlending industry, placing limits on loans and bolstering consumer protection. The National Administration of Financial Regulation (NAFR) released draft rules on Friday to tackle issues within microfinance firms, named in the draft as "lax management", "high credit risk", "excessive marketing", "improper debt collection", "illegal fees" and "the renting or lending of licences". The rules will be open to public c
Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are lowering their price forecasts on crude oil (BZ=F, CL=F) as OPEC+ plans to increase its production output this October and conflicts escalate in the Middle East between Israel and Hezbollah forces in Lebanon. Yahoo Finance senior business reporter Ines Ferré highlights these revised price forecasts and what it means for oil producers. For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Catalysts. This post was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.