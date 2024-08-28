Tuesday marks 10 years since the start of the Market Basket protests

Reuters Videos

STORY: One of Boeing's largest customers isn't impressed with the planemaker's new leadership.On Tuesday (August 27) Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary said Boeing management "continued to disappoint" and that deliveries were behind schedule."Yes, it's a bit difficult. We were supposed to get seven aircrafts from Boeing in July. We only got five. We were supposed to get ten aircraft in August. It looks like we're going to get five. So things are continuing to slip slightly. It's been disappointing. We're working closely with Stephanie Pope and the new team at Boeing, but they continue to disappoint us." Ryanair warned there was a risk it would take delivery of just 20-25 of the 737 MAX aircraft ahead of next summer.That's lower than the 29 scheduled.Boeing last month named aerospace industry veteran Kelly Ortberg as its chief executive.The firm has pledged to grow output by the end of the year.Boeing has struggled with supply chain snags and operating a slower assembly line since January.That same month saw an in-flight blowout of a door plug on a 737 MAX 9 jet that increased regulatory scrutiny.Ryanair said in July Boeing had warned some MAX deliveries due by next spring would be delayed until the peak summer months of next year.It's a repeat of delays this year that forced a cut in its summer traffic volumes.Despite the Boeing frustrations, Ryanair shares were up more than 5% Tuesday.Investors were pleased when the airline upgraded its summer air fare outlook.O'Leary also said he no longer saw a risk of double-digit percentage falls as European short-haul weakness had, he said, "levelled out."