Tuesday morning forecast

OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canada will on Monday unveil the details of its long-awaited plan to cap emissions of greenhouse gases from the oil and gas sector, an idea that the energy industry and some provinces strongly oppose. The Liberal government wants the energy industry - Canada's highest-polluting sector - to cut emissions to 137 million metric tons, 37% below 2022 levels, by 2030. The proposals will bring in a cap-and-trade system that recognizes better-performing companies and gives higher-polluting firms an incentive to invest in pollution-cutting projects, said Hermine Landry, a spokeswoman for Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault.