Tuesday morning forecast

Latest Stories
- The Canadian Press
B.C. winds cut power for thousands of customers, some may be in the dark overnight
British Columbia's Crown utility says power went out for some 300,000 homes and businesses Monday as strong winds battered coastal areas and parts of the Interior, and the lights may remain out for some until Tuesday.
- Miami Herald
Monday, Nov 4 update from the NHC: Latest on the Tropical Depression
Here’s the latest on the Tropical Depression
- Moneywise
‘I just want to leave’: Floridians selling flood-damaged homes ‘as is’ to investors after 2 major hurricanes
"I can't live in a flood zone where you are constantly having to move out for six or seven months."
- USA TODAY
Hurricane season still swirling: Rafael could threaten US later this week
Gulf Coast residents are urged to be aware of a system expected to become a tropical storm and possibly a hurricane.
- The Weather Network
Hurricane expected in the Caribbean as tropical depression strengthens
Tropical Depression Eighteen will likely become the seventeenth named storm of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season
- The Weather Network
More than 100K customers in the dark in B.C. as wild winds knock out power
Travel issues, ferry delays, and power outages arose in B.C. as blustery winds accompanied a rainy, snowy storm that arrived on Monday
- The Canadian Press
Severe storm watches issued for Jamaica and Caymans, Patty becomes a tropical storm near Azores
MIAMI (AP) — A hurricane watch for the Cayman Islands and a tropical storm warning for Jamaica were issued as a weather system in the Caribbean is expected to strengthen this week, the National Hurricane Center in Miami said.
- HowStuffWorks
Saltwater Crocodile: Enormous and Dangerously Patient
The saltwater crocodile, Crocodylus porosus, is the largest living reptile on Earth, and it rules the waters from northern Australia to Southeast Asia. These massive reptiles are often called "salties" and can grow to incredible sizes, with large male saltwater crocodiles sometimes reaching lengths of up to 7 meters (23 feet).
- The Canadian Press
Japanese nuclear reactor that restarted 13 years after Fukushima disaster is shut down again
TOKYO (AP) — A Japanese nuclear reactor that restarted last week for the first time in more than 13 years after it had survived a massive 2011 earthquake and tsunami that badly damaged the nearby Fukushima nuclear plant was shut down again Monday due to an equipment problem, its operator said.
- The Weather Network - Video
Southern Ontario set to see historic November warmth
Temperatures are heating back up, with 20-degree highs expected but also mid-teen lows. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network breaks down the details of this warm-up.
- The Weather Network
Historic warmth en route to southern Ontario with gusty winds, rain
Millions of folks across southern Ontario are likely in for a historically warm night as a storm whips across the Great Lakes this week
- The Canadian Press
What to know about the unprecedented floods that killed more than 200 in Spain
VALENCIA, Spain (AP) — In a matter of minutes, flash floods caused by heavy downpours in eastern Spain swept away almost everything in their path. With no time to react, people were trapped in vehicles, homes and businesses. Many died and thousands of livelihoods were shattered.
- Bloomberg
Trudeau to Order Oil, Gas Producers to Cut Emissions by 35%
(Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government will require Canada’s oil and gas industry to cut emissions by 35% from 2019 levels, inflaming tensions with the country’s western provinces.Most Read from BloombergFrom Housing to Immigration, Key Ballot Initiatives and Local Races to FollowIstanbul Tries Free Public Transit to Help Job SeekersParis Restricts Through Traffic in City CenterThe Answer To Making Cities More Family-Friendly? CourtyardsIn Warsaw, Falling Road Deaths Signal a
- People
A New Species of 'Crocodile Newt' Has Been Discovered — Here’s What That Means
Researchers describe the new species as having "large" eyes and "v"-shaped teeth, according to a new peer-reviewed study
- BBC
'Giant spiders' thriving in wild after zoo release
Thousands of spiders were released into the wild after a breeding programme at Chester Zoo.
- Bradenton Herald
Tropical Storm Rafael could hit Cuba as Cat 2 hurricane. Squalls possible for Florida Keys
Tropical Storm Rafael forms.
- The Canadian Press
Mud-caked volunteers clean flood debris in a Spanish town as authorities struggle to respond
CHIVA, Spain. (AP) — Mud cakes her boots, splatters her leggings and the gloves holding her broom. Brown specks freckle her cheeks.
- The Weather Network - Video
It was so windy in B.C. that the ground shook
The strong winds over 100 km/h shook more than trees. Get the science behind how seismographs managed to pick up the power of the windstorm on Monday.
- Reuters
Canada to unveil long-awaited plan for emissions cap on oil and gas sector
OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canada will on Monday unveil the details of its long-awaited plan to cap emissions of greenhouse gases from the oil and gas sector, an idea that the energy industry and some provinces strongly oppose. The Liberal government wants the energy industry - Canada's highest-polluting sector - to cut emissions to 137 million metric tons, 37% below 2022 levels, by 2030. The proposals will bring in a cap-and-trade system that recognizes better-performing companies and gives higher-polluting firms an incentive to invest in pollution-cutting projects, said Hermine Landry, a spokeswoman for Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault.
- Euronews
'Do not travel unless strictly necessary': Chaos at Barcelona airport as terminal and runway flooded
Local authorities have issued a red warning due to torrential rain in Barcelona.View on euronews