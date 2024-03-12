Tuesday Morning Webcast

Sky News

A 20-year-old man raped a 15-year-old girl after taking her out into the sea off Bournemouth beach on a busy summer's day, a court has heard. Gabriel Marinoaica, of Walsall, West Midlands, is standing trial on one count of rape and four of sexual assault at Bournemouth Crown Court. The alleged victim was in the sea with friends on 18 July 2021 when she started playing with a ball with another group in the water, prosecutor Ellie Fargin said.