Tuesday Morning Webcast

16 WAPT's Meteorologist Christana Kay has the latest forecast for Jackson and Central Mississippi.
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Hurricane Beryl roared through open waters on Tuesday as a monstrous Category 5 storm on a path that would take it near Jamaica and the Cayman Islands after earlier making landfall in the southeast Caribbean, killing at least four people.
Hurricane Beryl was expected to bring life-threatening winds and storm surges to the Windward Islands on Monday.
A recent video from Lake Michigan shows the beach completely submerged by a type of tsunami in less than a minute. A meteotsunami is a very large wave triggered by changes in air pressure. Rachel Schoutsen has all the details.
If you're able to spot the black bear in the Yellowstone National Park image you're either lucky or have a keen eye.
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Hurricane Beryl is forecast to strengthen into a powerful Category 4 storm as it approaches the southeast Caribbean, which began shutting down Sunday amid urgent pleas from government officials for people to take shelter.
Hurricane Beryl went through rapid intensification on Sunday morning, bringing it from a category 2 to a category 4 in mere hours. Wind speeds now topping 210km/h as it barrels towards the Windward Islands. Meteorologist Laura Power has the details.
When a fire chief in rural Nova Scotia came across a post about a fire department in rural Saskatchewan losing everything in a fire, he knew his department had to do something.Matthew Mundle, the fire chief in Shinimicas, N.S., decided the answer was to donate a fire truck.On the Canada Day weekend, the truck made its way toward Archerwill, Sask., a village of roughly 150 people located about 300 kilometres east of Saskatoon.Mundle is familiar with how devastating the loss of fire equipment can
Hurricane Beryl has broken records as the earliest category 4 and category 5 storm
Beryl, a high-end Category 4 hurricane, continues to produce catastrophic winds and life-threatening storm surge on the Grenadine Islands, Carriacou Island and Grenada.
A severe storm risk has emerged on the Prairies for Canada Day. There is the potential for thunderstorms, hail and strong winds, which may affect your holiday plans
Dezorey Arocha spent 11 days searching for Bear Bear the dog, after learning her late patient left behind the pup without a new owner to care for him
STORY: :: Hurricane Beryl causes 'massive destruction' in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, the Prime Minister says:: July 1, 2024:: Kingstown, St. Vincent and the Grenadines :: Ralph Gonsalves via Facebook:: CSU/CIRA & NOAA:: European Union Copernicus Sentinel-2 Imagery / Pierre Markuse:: Ralph Gonsalves, Prime Minister, St. Vincent and the Grenadines:: "Hurricane Beryl, dangerous, devastating, hurricane has come and gone and it has left in its wake immense destruction. Pain, suffering across our nation at this hour.:: "Union Island has been devastated. The reports that I have received indicate that 90% of the houses have been severely damaged or destroyed.":: "And sadly, it has been reported, we do not yet know all the details, that one person died and there may well be more fatalities. We are not yet sure." Hurricane Beryl strengthened on Monday into a "potentially catastrophic" category 5 storm as it moved across the eastern Caribbean, putting Jamaica near its path after downing power lines and flooding streets elsewhere.Beryl brings an unusually fierce and early start to this year's Atlantic hurricane season, with scientists saying climate change probably contributed to the rapid pace of its formation as global warming has boosted North Atlantic temperatures.
A satellite captured spectacular imagery showing lightning within Hurricane Beryl’s eye wall as the storm moved northward toward the Windward Islands in the Caribbean on Sunday, June 30.The Category 4 hurricane was expected to bring life-threatening wind, rain, and storm surges to Grenada, St Vincent, and the Grenadines by Monday morning, and could impact Haiti, the Dominican Republic, Jamaica, and the Cayman Islands later in the week, according to the US National Hurricane Center. Credit: CSU/CIRA & NOAA via Storyful
It’s too early to assess Beryl’s toll but the early reports suggested widespread flooding and damage.
Heavy wind and rain hit southern Grenada as Hurricane Beryl passed through the region on Monday, July 1.Footage filmed and posted to X by user @LynnPoole84 shows trees swaying in the wind south of St George’s, Grenada, on Monday.According to the Met Office, Hurricane Beryl is a category 4 hurricane and is expected to make landfall in the Windward Islands on Monday. A life-threatening storm surge and damaging winds are expected when Beryl passes through the region, said the National Hurricane Center. Credit: @LynnPoole84 via Storyful
“As we continue to see very hot and humid conditions in the area, we encourage all visitors to the RRG to use caution, stay hydrated and take frequent breaks to stay cool.”
Conditions along the Barbados coast were rapidly worsening as Hurricane Beryl made its way across the Caribbean, impacting the Windward Islands early on Monday, July 1.The footage here, captured by Nauman Khan from his hotel in Christ Church, shows strong winds and rain on Worthing Beach.“Too dangerous to be out on the balcony now,” Khan wrote on X. “Truly in the eye of the storm now.”The Category 3 hurricane was expected to bring life-threatening wind, rain, and storm surges to Grenada, St Vincent, and the Grenadines by Monday morning, and could impact Haiti, the Dominican Republic, Jamaica, and the Cayman Islands later in the week, according to the US National Hurricane Center. Credit: @Khanadians via Storyful
UPDATE: The Sierra National Forest put out temporary fire restrictions.
When lifeguards arrive for work at the Halifax Regional Municipality's 19 supervised beaches, there's a common sight they encounter."There can be quite a lot of bird waste on the beach," said Elizabeth Montgomery, a water resources specialist with the city's environment and climate change team.This waste can enter the water, contaminating it with E. coli bacteria, and contribute to closures.Montgomery said there are multiple reasons why E. coli can get in the water, but the city is trying differ
The IT woes carry on for Federated Co-op Ltd., one of the most common stores in Western Canada, which has been the victim of a cybersecurity incident.In a Facebook post Saturday, the company confirmed the incident has impacted some of its customer-facing systems which is now impacting its inventory of certain grocery items.At Co-op in Watrous and Warman, Sask., on Sunday, shelves seem to be empty and aisles are running low on produce and dairy products.Signage has been posted above shelves indic