Tuesday Morning Webcast
16 WAPT's Meteorologist Christana Kay has the latest forecast for Jackson and Central Mississippi.
The province of British Columbia issued an emergency alert Monday morning after water began spilling over the landslide blocking the Chilcotin River.Gerald Pinchbeck with the Cariboo Regional District Emergency Operations Centre told CBC News that water began moving over the dam around 9 a.m. PT. The province's emergency alert, sent at at 10:35 a.m. PT, urged residents anywhere along the banks of the Chilcotin River from Hanceville to the Fraser River, and anywhere along the banks of the Fraser
Just as Debby continues to pound the Southeast with rain and wind, forecasters were also keeping an eye on another developing tropical system.
VICTORIA — British Columbia's emergency management ministry says water is expected to start moving over the top of the massive landslide site currently blocking the Chilcotin River within hours.
Some of the thunderstorms on Saturday produced significant winds, with reports of damage in multiple Alberta locales, and hail up to golf ball-sized.
Water has begun moving overtop of the Chilcotin River landslide site on Monday morning. Emily Lazatin has the latest from the newsroom on what the next steps will be.
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tropical Storm Debby strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane as it approached Florida on Sunday evening, according to the national weather service.
Florida residents are preparing for what is expected to be the first named storm of the year to come ashore.
A severe storm risk in Alberta Monday includes a tornado chance for some locales, so be weather-aware and stay alert
Heat relief is coming, Ontario, but you will have to endure rain and a risk of thunderstorms on Monday first
The independent presidential candidate said he dumped a bicycle along with the bear in Central Park to make it look like a cyclist hit the cub.
The US Coast Guard rescued two boaters who were adrift at sea after their vessel lost its sail off the coast of Florida on Sunday, August 4, as Hurricane Debby approached.Footage shared by USCG Southeast shows the boaters adrift in wild weather, 73 miles off Boca Grande.The Coast Guard said the conditions weather conditions were “15 to 20-foot seas and approximately 50-knot winds with low visibility” when the boaters were rescued.The two boaters were rescued via helicopter and no injuries were reported.According to the National Hurricane Center, Debby was upgraded from a Tropical Storm to a Category 1 Hurricane at around 11 pm on Sunday night.The National Weather Service warned of
Images from Florida showed crashing waves along Florida's beach, cars attempting to navigate flooded streets and damage from Debby.
Weather alerts up for severe storm potential, even a tornadic threat, in southwestern Ontario. Parts of GTA could get brief heavy rainfall. Meteorologist Nadine Powell has the details.
The third and final day of the Edmonton Heritage Festival is cancelled after heavy rain damaged some of the pavilion tents in Borden Park overnight.The festival announced the closure Monday morning, saying damage to electrical, propane and water infrastructure means it isn't safe for attendees.A thunderstorm dumped rain across Edmonton for about six hours late Sunday and early Monday, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada. In total, up to 28 millimetres of rain fell — and after a ho
HINTON, Alta. — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visited Hinton, Alta., to get a briefing on the status of the Jasper wildfire, as well as meet with the province's premier and evacuees who fled the blaze that destroyed a third of the town.
Debby was downgraded to a tropical storm Monday morning after making landfall in Steinhatchee, Fla., as a Category 1 hurricane earlier in the day. Debby slammed parts of southwest Florida with wind and rain as it made its way north through the state.
Gov. Henry McMaster is warning South Carolinaians to not take Tropical Storm Debby lightly, warning of possible catastrophic flooding.
A firefighter has died fighting the out-of-control wildfire burning in Jasper National Park. The 24-year-old firefighter was hit by a falling tree while fighting the blaze northeast of Jasper. Erik Bay reports.
Northern Florida, the coastal regions of Georgia and South Carolina and parts of North Carolina are bracing for severe rain and catastrophic flooding this week as the Debby storm system moves up and east.