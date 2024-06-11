Tuesday Morning Webcast
16 WAPT's Meteorologist Christana Kay has the latest forecast for Jackson and Central Mississippi.
The heat may have been nice while it lasted, but we’re back into a below-seasonal pattern along the West Coast
“The speed and power is mind-blowing. You can see some of the blows delivered knock each other off their feet."
FIELD, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA — Parks Canada staff who spent hundreds of hours tracking a rare white grizzly bear known as Nakoda had recently celebrated her emergence from hibernation with two new cubs in British Columbia's Yoho National Park, said parks wildlife management specialist Saudi Stevens.
A ubiquitous, resilient and seemingly harmless plant is fueling an increase in large, fast-moving and destructive wildfires in the United States.
Drenching rains are likely across the southern half of Florida this week
After hopes that Bear 178 would walk off her injuries and survive the car crash that left the grizzly limping, the bear affectionately known as Nakoda has died in Yoho National Park, in southeastern B.C., Parks Canada officials confirm.On the evening of June 6, as wildlife management staff were repairing fencing along the Trans-Canada Highway, roughly 12 kilometres west of Lake Louise, they attempted "to encourage the bear to spend time away from the roadside," a Parks Canada statement said.Bear
Authorities are using boats to patrol the ocean and warning swimmers about sharks this weekend along Florida's Gulf Coast, where a woman and two teenage girls were hurt in two separate shark attacks on Friday.
A Kansas zoo was temporarily evacuated when a Syrian brown bear "apparently decided zoo life had become unbearable" and attempted to tunnel out of her enclosure.
Conservationists have used a helicopter to protect a remote Lake District beauty spot.
The Weather Network's meteorologist Nicole Karkic has the details on the risk of thunderstorms in Alberta.
After searching 800 meters of river over the past few days, provincial officials say the total number of dead fish in P.E.I.'s Cardigan River now sits at over 300.The cause of the fish kill in the eastern Prince Edward Island river is still uncertain, the province said.According to a statement from the Department of Environment, Energy and Climate Action, the dead species include brook trout, rainbow trout, juvenile salmon and stickleback.The fish were found near the 48 Road in Cardigan, accordi
Last month was the UK's hottest May on record, as higher temperatures during the night and warm weather in Scotland pushed up the temperature to about one degree above average. "It seems like we're one to three degrees below normal for this time of year," David Schultz, a professor of Synoptic Meteorology at The University of Manchester, told Sky News. The temperatures across the UK on Sunday were between 10C and 17C from midday, according to the Met Office.
The finding indicates that water ice is far more abundant across the planet than previously thought.
With water in Chihuahua, Mexico's Bustillos Lagoon all but gone, thousands of dead fish were found covering the ground.
Italy declared a drought emergency in Sicily a couple of months ago, hitting farmers and breeders the hardest.
BANGKOK (AP) — Hundreds of caged animals died Tuesday after a fire struck Chatuchak Weekend Market, one of the most famous markets in Thailand’s capital.
A mountain lion spotted at the edge of Griffith Park last month recalled the park's former feline king, P-22. If the new cougar stays, he'll face the same challenges as his predecessor.
ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.
On May 31, the Province celebrated the beginning of the Highway 3 twinning project with a groundbreaking ceremony at a work site where the highway intersects Range Road 161. The project is now underway on the 46-kilometre two lane stretch between Taber and Burdett and will continue in another seven phases. Bill Chapman of the Highway 3 Twinning Development Association said the return on investment ratio is expected to be three to one. “This event is obviously history in the making,” he said. “We