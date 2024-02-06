Tuesday Morning Webcast

The Canadian Press

PITTSBURGH — Former Toronto Maple Leaf forward Jason Spezza says his younger brother Matthew has died of an accidental overdose. Jason Spezza, who is now an assistant general manager of the Pittsburgh Penguins, wrote of his brother's death on Monday in a post on the Penguins' X account formerly known as Twitter. "On behalf of my family, it is with the heaviest of hearts that I share that my younger brother, Matthew, passed away due to an accidental overdose over the weekend," Spezza wrote. "My f