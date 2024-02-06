Tuesday Morning Webcast
16 WAPT's Meteorologist Christana Kay has the latest forecast for Jackson and Central Mississippi.
Kate Middleton is recovering at home following abdominal surgery, but royal fans have spotted a new update on the Royal Family website
The former president’s latest gaffe led to a quick reminder of one of his administration’s biggest failures.
The podcast host suggests the royal son and his wife Meghan Markle have been major stressors in the king's life The post Megyn Kelly Gets Icy About Prince Harry Visiting King Charles After Cancer Diagnosis: ‘Tried to Stick the Knife Into His Dad’ | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
Yang used Instagram to subtly shade Lorne Michaels and other "Saturday Night Live" staff for hosting the Republican presidential candidate.
Miley Cyrus and her drummer boyfriend, Maxx Morando, finally delivered some long-overdue PDA.
The music legend stepped out in a rare public appearance to present the award for album of the year at the awards ceremony
Funding for public utilities made up just 2.2% of Russia's total expenditure in 2023. Meanwhile, Moscow blew 21% of its budget on defense.
The chart-topping star took us back to her Bangerz era as she struck a pose on the red carpet.
DENVER (AP) — In the summer of 2020, Gerard Magliocca, like many during the coronavirus pandemic, found himself stuck inside with time on his hands. A law professor at Indiana University, Magliocca figured he would research the history of two long-neglected sentences in the Constitution’s 14th Amendment. Dating to the period just after the Civil War, they prohibit those who “engaged in insurrection or rebellion” from holding office. On Jan. 6, 2021, after then-President Donald Trump's supporters
You should only reheat rice ONCE, according to Dr. DeDecker.
Music star was led out of the ceremony in handcuffs after sweeping rap categories
PITTSBURGH — Former Toronto Maple Leaf forward Jason Spezza says his younger brother Matthew has died of an accidental overdose. Jason Spezza, who is now an assistant general manager of the Pittsburgh Penguins, wrote of his brother's death on Monday in a post on the Penguins' X account formerly known as Twitter. "On behalf of my family, it is with the heaviest of hearts that I share that my younger brother, Matthew, passed away due to an accidental overdose over the weekend," Spezza wrote. "My f
Look what we made her do.
Canadian icon Celine Dion made a surprise appearance at the 2024 Grammys, presenting the Grammy Award for Album of the Year to Taylor Swift.
Yaroslav Hunka, the man at the centre of the controversy surrounding Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's September address to Parliament, was also invited by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to attend a Toronto rally honouring Zelenskyy during his visit to Canada.Hunka was in the gallery during Zelenskyy's address to parliamentarians and received a standing ovation after then-Speaker Anthony Rota acknowledged the Ukrainian-Canadian for fighting the Russians during the Second World War. Media
"Stormy," a new film about and featuring Stormy Daniels, is coming to Peacock in March.
Prince Harry was pictured at LAX airport in LA on Monday evening to return to the UK following King Charles' cancer diagnosis
CALGARY — Hockey Hall of Famer Lanny McDonald suffered a cardiac event Sunday after returning from the NHL's all-star game in Toronto. The 70-year-old wrote in an Instagram post Monday on the Calgary Flames alumni account that two nurses heading to their own flights at Calgary International Airport helped him when he was in distress. McDonald said he is grateful to the nurses and, quote, "I owe them my life." He said he was in hospital Monday receiving care from doctors and nurses and looking fo
A former Trump administration official who was shot in a deadly string of carjackings in Washington, DC, earlier last week died Saturday, the DC Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement.
Jay-Z took the stage with daughter Blue Ivy to accept the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award and suggested some improvements to the Recording Academy.