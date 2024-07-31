Tuesday’s only Florida Lottery jackpot winner is a $111,000 ticket bought in Miami-Dade

For the second time in five days, a Fantasy 5 ticket bought at a Miami-Dade gas station returned six figures of financial fortune, according to the Florida Lottery.

The Quick Pick ticket that matched Tuesday evening’s draw numbers — 3, 8, 10, 12, 28 — is worth $111,867 and was sold at the Exxon at 19900 SW 177th Ave.

Thursday, a ticket from a Chevron on Coral Way in Miami hit for over $114,000.

As with other tickets worth $600 to $1 million, this ticket can be cashed at any Florida Lottery District Office. The one in Miami-Dade is in Miami Lakes at 14621 Oak Ln. and open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Appointments aren’t necessary but can be made at 305-364-3080 or by emailing MIARC@flalottery.com.