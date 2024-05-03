Tulane accepts letter from pro-Palestine students after shutting down protest
CAIRO/BEIRUT (Reuters) -Palestinians may be gratified to see American university campuses erupt in outrage over Israel's offensive in Gaza, but some in the embattled enclave are also wondering why no similar protests have hit the Arab countries they long viewed as allies. Demonstrations have rocked U.S. universities this week, with confrontations between students, counter protesters and police, but while there have been some protests in Arab states, they have not been nearly as large or as vociferous.
The Patriots owner and Columbia megadonor Robert Kraft took out full-page ads decrying what he described as "hate" by student protesters.
CNN’s Kaitlan Collins asks Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH) about how he can condemn pro-Palestinian protesters on college campuses while showing support for January 6 protesters that stormed the US Capitol.
MONTREAL — Pro-Palestinian activists who have pitched their tents on the McGill University campus scored a legal victory on Wednesday when a Quebec judge rejected a request for an injunction to stop their protest. Two students at the Montreal university had asked Quebec Superior Court to order protesters to move at least 100 metres from school buildings, saying their presence had created an environment of aggression and left them feeling unsafe. Justice Chantal Masse ruled Wednesday that the stu
MONTREAL — Quebec Premier François Legault on Thursday called for the end to the pro-Palestinian protest encampment on the lower field of McGill University's downtown campus in Montreal, saying he expected police to dismantle the tents. His comments followed calls by McGill earlier this week for police to remove the dozens of tents that have been pitched on the field since Saturday in protest of the war in Gaza. "The encampment is illegal," Legault told reporters in Quebec City. "The law must be
A university spokesperson says four officers were injured Wednesday as police tried to remove protesters’ tents from a central square at the University of Wisconsin in Madison. (AP Video: Todd Richmond)
Tens of thousands protest in Sanaa in support of Palestinians in Gaza
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A brawl erupted at UCLA after a pro-Palestinian encampment was “forcefully attacked,” the school's chancellor said Wednesday, while activists at the University of Wisconsin in Madison clashed with police officers who destroyed their tents, in a day of escalating violence on some college campuses over the war in Gaza. Fifteen people were injured during the UCLA confrontation, including one person who was hospitalized, according to the president of the University of California s
The biggest pro-Palestinian encampment on a Canadian post-secondary campus is at McGill University, which is now being met by a counter-protest from pro-Israeli demonstrators. Mike Armstrong reports on how the situation is evolving, and what Quebec Premier François Legault is calling for.
Campus protests: At UNC Chancellor Roberts took charge. How refreshing. | Opinion
An alumni relations crisis and a crime-fighting mayor eager to quell unrest helped set the stage for more arrests at Columbia University.
TCD issues fine over loss of income as a result of recent blockades of a tourist attraction.
Pro-Palestinian protesters who have been camping at Montreal's McGill University were confronted with a rival pro-Israel protest. Police were on hand to keep the two sides apart as they held peaceful demonstrations. (May 2, 2024)
The protest has been silenced. A few streets away, at the university police station, an officer calls the names of the students arrested the night before. Students, charged and released with a date in court, are here now to collect their belongings.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says universities have to be trusted to manage their campuses as pro-Palestine student protesters set up encampments at several institutions across Canada. Trudeau was asked about the encampments today while making a housing announcement in Hamilton. He says universities are places of learning where ideas can be exchanged and debated, but at the same time, everyone must feel safe on campus. His comments come as an encampment at the University of Toronto's downtown c
President Joe Biden said Thursday the campus pro-Palestinian protests are protected as long as they are peaceful, but he said violent protests are not protected. He said the national guard should not be used on campus.
It was Biden's first public remarks on this week's campus protests.
TORONTO — Tents, banners and flags cropped up at the centre of the University of Toronto's downtown campus Thursday as students set up an encampment to call on the institution to cut its ties with Israel over the ongoing war in Gaza. The students said they breached a fence that had been installed around an area on campus known as King's College Circle around 4 a.m. to establish their protest encampment in solidarity with the Palestinian people. They said they were joining students at other unive
Talk to student protesters across the country, and their outrage is clear: They have been galvanized by the scale of death and destruction in the Gaza Strip, and will risk arrest to fight for the Palestinian cause. For most of them, the war is taking place in a land they’ve never set foot in, where those killed — 34,000 so far, according to local health authorities — are known to them only through what they have read or seen online. But for many, the issues are closer to home, and at the same ti