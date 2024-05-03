Tulane accepts letter from pro-Palestine students after shutting down protest

Reuters

CAIRO/BEIRUT (Reuters) -Palestinians may be gratified to see American university campuses erupt in outrage over Israel's offensive in Gaza, but some in the embattled enclave are also wondering why no similar protests have hit the Arab countries they long viewed as allies. Demonstrations have rocked U.S. universities this week, with confrontations between students, counter protesters and police, but while there have been some protests in Arab states, they have not been nearly as large or as vociferous.