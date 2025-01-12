Starmer’s City minister Tulip Siddiq should be sacked, says Kemi Badenoch

Treasury minister Tulip Siddiq has already referred herself to the independent adviser on ministerial standards (Victoria Jones/PA)

Kemi Badenoch has called on Keir Starmer’s anti-corruption minister Tulip Siddiq to resign amid ongoing questions over gifts she received from her aunt’s regime in Bangladesh.

Pressure is mounting on the minister who is also responsible for the City and finance as it emerged that she had to abandon the trip to China with chancellor Rachel Reeves and is unable to do her job.

Tory leader Kemi Badenoch said: “It’s time for Keir Starmer to sack Tulip Siddiq.

“He appointed his personal friend as anti-corruption minister and she is accused herself of corruption. Now the government of Bangladesh is raising serious concerns about her links to the regime of Sheikh Hasina.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Tory leader said Ms Siddiq, who is Sir Keir’s constituency neighbour in North London, had become “a distraction, adding: “The prime minister tried to make a big deal of his commitment to standards and integrity. His weak leadership on Siddiq suggests he is not as bothered by integrity as he claims.”

Sheikh Hasina, the now deposed prime minister of Bangladesh and aunt of Tulip Siddiq, pictured during a 2014 visit to London (Oli Scarff/PA)

But science secretary Peter Kyle has defended Ms Siddiq arguing she has done the right thing by referring herself to the ministerial watchdog.

He told Trevor Phillips on Sky News: “I think she’s done exactly the right thing, she’s referred herself. That enquiry needs to go through. I think that that’s the appropriate way forward. I’m giving it all the space it needs to do. I’ll be listening for the outcome as the prime minister will.”

He pointed out that when former Tory home secretary Dame Priti Patel was investigated for bullying in her department she remained in her role and did not quit even when she was found guilty.

ADVERTISEMENT

The row came as the leader of Bangladesh has called on UK anti-corruption minister Tulip Siddiq to apologise over allegations that she has lived in London properties linked to the regime of his predecessor.

Sir Keir Starmer faced fresh calls from the Tories on Saturday to sack Ms Siddiq as a minister, as Bangladesh’s leader Muhammad Yunus called for an investigation into the properties to determine whether they were acquired through “plain robbery”.

Ms Siddiq – whose aunt Sheikh Hasina led an increasingly autocratic regime in Bangladesh for 15 years until its shock fall in August – reported herself to the UK government’s ethics watchdog last week after it emerged that she was being investigated by Bangladesh’s Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

In her letter to standards adviser Sir Laurie Magnus, Ms Siddiq said she was “clear that I have done nothing wrong” and alleged that much of the recent reporting had been inaccurate. Sir Keir later said Ms Siddiq had “acted entirely properly” in referring herself to Sir Laurie and that he had “confidence in her”.

Her self-referral came after the Sunday Times and Financial Times reported she had lived in properties linked to her aunt’s regime – one in Hampstead allegedly given to her teenage sister, and another in King’s Cross allegedly given to her by an associate of members of Bangladesh’s Awami League party.

ADVERTISEMENT

In an interview with the Sunday Times, Mr Yunus – an 84-year-old Nobel Prize-winner who has vowed to stand down once elections are called by mid-2026 – warned that Ms Siddiq’s property should “absolutely” be investigated by the ACC.

Calling on her to apologise, while acknowledging that it was not for him to say whether she should resign, Mr Yunus said: “She becomes the minister for anti-corruption and defends herself. Maybe you didn’t realise it, but now you realise it.

“You say: ‘Sorry, I didn’t know it [at] that time, I seek forgiveness from the people that I did this and I resign.’ She’s not saying that. She’s defending herself.”

The chief adviser of Bangladesh’s interim government, Muhammad Yunus, has pledged to step down once elections are called by mid-2026 (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Referring to a recent Bangladeshi report alleging that the elite had funnelled billions of pounds a year out of the country, with some funds used to buy assets including property, Mr Yunus said: “They pointed out how money is stolen, but it’s not stealing — when you steal, you hide it. It’s a robbery.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Asked whether that could apply to properties used by members of Sheikh Hasina’s family in London, he said: “Absolutely, it’s about plain robbery. Nothing else. If a UK parliament member is involved, definitely it’s a big issue.”

Asked specifically what should happen to the properties used or owned by the Siddiq family, Mr Yunus said: “Our whole idea and movement and what our pledges, commitments, that we made [is that] we’ll bring them to justice.”

Ms Siddiq’s aunt was deposed in August last year following an uprising against her leadership, and fled to India. The former prime minister is facing an investigation by an anti-corruption commission in Bangladesh, with Ms Siddiq reportedly named as part of the case.

Sheikh Hasina was alleged to have been involved in brokering a 2013 deal with Russia for a nuclear power plant in Bangladesh in which large sums of cash are said to have been embezzled.

Sir Keir Starmer has said he has confidence in Tulip Siddiq (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Ms Siddiq, who is reportedly yet to be contacted by the ACC, said in her letter to Sir Laurie: “In recent weeks I have been the subject of media reporting, much of it inaccurate, about my financial affairs and my family’s links to the former government of Bangladesh.

“I am clear that I have done nothing wrong. However, for the avoidance of doubt, I would like you to independently establish the facts about these matters. I will obviously ensure you have all the information you need to do this.”

Ms Siddiq pulled out of accompanying the chancellor on her trip to China this weekend in order to be available to help Sir Laurie with his investigation.