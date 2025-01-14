Tulip Siddiq 'getting on with job', insists minister amid growing calls for her resignation

Rachael Burford and Claudia Cockerell
·3 min read
Tulip Siddiq (PA Archive)
Tulip Siddiq (PA Archive)

Tulip Siddiq is "getting on with doing her job," a Government minister insisted on Tuesday amid growing calls for her resignation.

Sir Keir Starmer is facing mounting pressure to sack the MP for Hampstead and Highgate amid an independent investigation into her conduct.

The anti-corruption minister has referred herself to the Prime Minister's ethics tsar after it was revealed she had lived in London homes linked to political allies of her aunt, Sheikh Hasina, who ruled Bangladesh through her Awami League party with an iron fist from 1996.

She has denied any wrongdoing.

Asked how she could carry on doing her job while the investigation takes place, Security Minister Dan Jarvis told Times Radio: "There is now an independent process where he's (independent adviser on ministerial standards Sir Laurie Magnus) looking to establish the facts of this case and he will make a judgment.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I am not independent in the sense that I'm a ministerial colleague of hers, so it's not for me to make a judgment.

"I'm sure that (the ethics adviser) will."

Pressed again on whether she should stand aside, he added: "She's getting on with doing her job... corruption is a process that's managed across government, between the Home Office, the Treasury.

“The Prime Minister's independent adviser is looking carefully at the circumstances of this particular case and the Prime Minister will ultimately make a decision."

Ms Siddiq’s aunt resigned and fled to India in August last year after weeks of protests at her leadership in Bangladesh spiralled into nationwide unrest that led to over 1,500 deaths.

There have also been questions about trips Ms Siddiq took to Russia alongside her relative.

The Hampstead and Highgate MP is said to have been involved in brokering a 2013 deal with Russia for a nuclear power plant in Bangladesh in which large sums of cash are alleged to have been embezzled.

ADVERTISEMENT

"For the avoidance of doubt, I would like you to independently establish the facts about these matters,” Ms Siddiq wrote in a letter to Sir Laurie.

The Prime Minister has said he “will act on findings of Tulip Siddiq investigation regardless of outcome”. Tory leader Kemi Badenoch has called on the PM to sack Siddiq, though senior Labour figures are standing by her side.

Meanwhile, residents in Ms Siddiq’s north London constituency, are divided on the issue.

“They shouldn’t be worrying about what’s happening on the other side of the world. She’s in no trouble, it’s her aunt that’s in trouble,” one local woman told the Standard.

“I don’t think she should be persecuted, she’s been a good MP.”

This was reiterated by Virginia Berridge, who is Chair of Trustees for the Community Association for West Hampstead. “She’s been an excellent constituent MP, she’s always been very attentive to local people’s concerns and very involved in local activities and events.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I don’t think there’s much reason for her to resign, I think this is being stirred up by her opponents who have raised these issues many times over the years,” Ms Berridge added.

Others felt that her ties to her aunt’s autocratic regime were tarnishing the Labour party.

“I do find it a bit ironic – she’s the anti-corruption treasury minister and yet there’s this nepotism and connections with the Awami league and Sheikh Hasina, obviously with what happened in Bangladesh last summer it’s a bit dodgy,” another local said.

“She declared all this stuff before it got out to the press but there’s huge question marks. You can’t really be in a position of authority and have that hanging over you. It’s a massive conflict of interest.”

Ms Siddiq has previously said that she and her aunt “never” spoke about politics and has tried to distance herself from the former regime.

Latest Stories

  • Trump Snubs Elon With Decision on White House Digs

    Elon Musk is reportedly set to receive office space in the White House complex for his incoming work as co-head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), but he won’t be wall-to-wall with President-elect Donald Trump. Citing two sources that have been briefed on the plans, The New York Times reports that Musk will set up camp at the Eisenhower Executive Office, a separate building adjacent to the White House. It’s still not clear whether Musk’s DOGE partner, Vivek Ramaswamy, will also h

  • 'Massive Reversal': Trump Ripped For Already Backpedaling On Key Campaign Promise

    The president-elect and one of his advisers just shifted an important timetable.

  • Melania Trump Reveals Where She Plans To Live During Her Husband's Presidency

    The former first lady's living plans have been the subject of much speculation ahead of Donald Trump's second term.

  • Mexico And Canada's Leaders Had Hilarious Responses To The Whole "Gulf Of America" And "51st State" Thing

    It's all reality TV at this point.

  • Trump Explains How He Plans To Bring Grocery Prices Down: Do Experts Think It Will Work?

    According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), food prices jumped nearly 10% in 2022, the fastest increase in more than 40 years. Costs continued to rise by almost 6% in 2023. Read...

  • Column: Trump wants to grab control of Greenland, Canada and the Panama Canal. He's already bungled it

    Trump wants to take Greenland from Denmark, make Canada the 51st state and retake the Panama Canal, threats reflecting his view that might makes right.

  • Vance Breaks With Trump on ‘Day One’ Promise

    Vice President-elect JD Vance appeared to walk back President-elect Donald Trump’s promises of near-blanket pardons for January 6 rioters in a Sunday interview. Vance, on Fox News Sunday, said the “very simple” process would mean pardons for those who protested peacefully and who he claimed were “treated like a gang member” by Attorney General Merrick Garland. But for those convicted of violent crimes, including assaulting Capitol police officers, “obviously, you shouldn’t be pardoned.” “There’s

  • Border city mayor says Canada-U.S. relationship is 'deteriorating' under Trump's tariff threats

    The mayor of a Canadian border city says the prime minister and premiers should speak to communities like his about frustration with the United States that is bubbling up over president-elect Donald Trump's proposed tariffs and comments about absorbing Canada."[The relationship] is deteriorating and people are saying they're not going to cross the border," said Mike Bradley, the mayor of Sarnia, Ont., which has a border crossing with Port Huron, Mich."I'm hearing it on a constant basis: 'We don'

  • Mary Trump Exposes The ‘Sordid’ Truth About Uncle's Leadership In Disasters

    Donald Trump's niece also pinpointed "one of the most frustrating things" about his response to the California wildfires.

  • Trump Summons Canada’s MAGA Groupies for ‘51st State’ Night

    Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, the leader of Canada’s most conservative province, said she had “friendly and constructive” conversations with President-elect Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago estate. She was just one of several prominent Canadian conservatives to make the pilgrimage to Trump’s Florida club over the weekend. Since taking office in 2022, Smith—a prolific COVID-19 conspiracist who also flirted with chemtrails—has jousted with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, especially over environment

  • Gavin Newsom Hits Back at Elon Musk With Clip of Firefighters Exposing His ‘Lies’

    Gavin Newsom has taken to X to share what he believes is a gotcha clip of Elon Musk being “exposed” for lying about the California wildfires. The MAGA billionaire, along with Donald Trump, has been a vocal critic of the governor’s response to the crisis. Trump even dubbed him “Gavin Newscum,” before Musk described him as a “subtard.” Newsom had sensibly refused to get drawn into the war of words, saying he “respect[s] the office” of the incoming president. But, taking to X on Sunday evening, he

  • Trump Has Middle-Of-The-Night Meltdown In Wild Rant Aimed At 'Moron' TV Host

    The president-elect said he had an "obligation" to attack one specific late night host.

  • Biden names Navy aircraft carriers after Clinton, Bush

    President Biden on Monday named Navy aircraft carriers after former Presidents Clinton and George W. Bush. “I am proud to announce that the next two Gerald R. Ford-class nuclear-powered aircraft carriers will be named for two former presidents: Bill Clinton and George W. Bush,” Biden said in a statement on Monday. “When I personally delivered…

  • Opinion - Trump’s impending downfall: The promises he will never be able to keep

    Given Trump's narrow Congressional majorities and broad promises, he is likely to fail.

  • Senator Betrays Trump’s Greenland Invasion Plan: ‘Bold’ Talk

    Oklahoma Republican Sen. James Lankford brushed off President-elect Donald Trump’s desire to take Greenland by military force in a Sunday Meet the Press interview. “The United States is not going to invade another country,” Lankford said on the NBC show. “That’s not who we are.” Trump has publicly coveted the mineral-rich territory of NATO-ally Denmark for years, dating back to his first term in office.

  • Kamala Harris posts Jimmy Carter funeral photo with notable exclusion; internet reacts

    A photo shared by Vice President Kamala Harris from Jimmy Carter's funeral has gone viral due to the exclusion of President-elect Donald Trump.

  • CNN Host Jake Tapper Skewers Senator Backing ‘Willing to Lie’ AG Nominee

    CNN anchor Jake Tapper seemed puzzled by Alabama Sen. Katie Britt’s unconditional support for attorney general nominee Pam Bondi, questioning how the Republican could support someone who lied about the 2020 election results. Tapper pressed Britt, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, during Sunday’s State of the Union about her meeting with and support for Bondi. Britt said last month Bondi was committed to “blind justice, not blind partisan politics,” even though Bondi was part of Donald

  • ‘The View’ Host Calls Out Jesse Watters’ ‘Racist’ Fire Comments

    Sunny Hostin did not mince words when she condemned Fox News host Jesse Watters for his comments blaming the L.A. fires on “woke politics and DEI.” On Monday’s The View, the hosts discussed the aftermath of the fires and Hostin brought up Watters’ comments from the January 8 broadcast of Jesse Watters Primetime. “That was just complete—not only misinformation, but it was racist, and I think we need to also call stuff like that out,” Hostin said. During the Primetime segment last week, Watters qu

  • Wildfire ‘Expert’ Trump Gives Grim Prediction of Death Toll

    Donald Trump, a self-proclaimed “all-time expert” on wildfire prevention, grimly predicted Monday that in the aftermath of the Los Angeles wildfires, “many more” bodies will be found. On Newsmax, the president-elect reacted to the series of fires that have wreaked havoc on the L.A. area since last week, saying he believed the fires were more destructive than if a nuclear weapon had been detonated. “We’re going to do things with Los Angeles,” Trump told anchor Rob Schmitt over the phone. “You kno

  • Republicans Considering SNAP Benefit Cuts As Part Of Deficit Reduction Plan

    The proposed cut would reverse a permanent boost put in place by President Joe Biden.