Tulip Siddiq resigns as Treasury minister

Tulip Siddiq has resigned as a Treasury minister after controversy over links to her aunt's ousted political movement in Bangladesh.

In a letter to the prime minister, the Labour MP said that while she had "not breached the ministerial code", it is clear that continuing in her post would be "a distraction from the work of the government".

Ms Siddiq has been under pressure over allegations about properties linked to her aunt Sheikh Hasina, who was deposed as Bangladesh's prime minister in August following an uprising against her 20-year leadership.

She previously insisted she had "done nothing wrong" but referred herself to the prime minister's ethics watchdog, Sir Laurie Magnus, last week.

In a letter to Sir Keir Starmer, the independent adviser called it "regrettable" that Ms Siddiq "was not more alert to the potential reputational risks" arising from her close family's association with Bangladesh.

He said this "shortcoming" should not be taken as a breach of the ministerial code, "but you will want to consider her ongoing responsibilities in the light of this".

In his reply, Sir Keir said he has accepted Ms Siddiq's resignation "with sadness", and added: "I also wish to be clear that Sir Laurie Magnus as Independent Adviser has assured me he found no breach of the ministerial code and no evidence of financial improprieties on your part."

He praised her for making the "difficult decision" to resign nonetheless, and added that "the door remains open for you" going forward.

Downing Street has announced that Wycombe MP Emma Reynolds has been appointed to replace Ms Siddiq in the Treasury, and Torsten Bell will take her previous role in the Department for Work and Pensions.

Ms Siddiq had the role of city minister, which meant she was responsible for illicit finance and corruption.

Responding to her resignation, Tory leader Kemi Badenoch said: "It was clear at the weekend that the anti-corruption minister's position was completely untenable. Yet Keir Starmer dithered and delayed to protect his close friend.

"Even now, as Bangladesh files a criminal case against Tulip Siddiq, he expresses 'sadness' at her inevitable resignation.

"Weak leadership from a weak Prime Minister."

It is alleged that Ms Siddiq lived in properties linked to allies of Ms Hasina.

Ms Siddiq previously insisted she had "done nothing wrong", although Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch called on Sir Keir Starmer to sack her over the weekend.

Ms Hasina was ousted from office in August following an uprising against her 20-year leadership and fled to India.

Ms Siddiq is also named with her aunt in Bangladesh court documents about meetings with the Russian government.

She had been due to join a delegation heading to China last week, but stayed in the UK to fight to clear her name.

