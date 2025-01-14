Tulip Siddiq resigns from Government after corruption probe

Treasury minister Tulip Siddiq has left the Government, No 10 said.

Ms Siddiq, who was City and anti-corruption minister, had referred herself to the Prime Minister's ethics tsar after it was revealed she had lived in London homes linked to political allies of her aunt, Sheikh Hasina, who ruled Bangladesh through her Awami League party with an iron fist from 1996.

Sir Keir Starmer had faced mounting pressure to sack the MP for Hampstead and Highgate amid an independent investigation into her conduct.

But in a letter to the PM, Ms Siddiq said though she was found not to have breached the ministerial code, it was clear that her remaining in post would be "a distraction from the work of the government".

She went on: “Having conducted an in-depth review of the matter at my request, Sir Laurie has confirmed that I have not breached the Ministerial Code. As he notes, there is no evidence to suggest that I have acted improperly in relation to the properties I have owned or lived in.

"My family connections are a matter of public record, and when I became a minister I provided the full details of my relationships and private interests to the Government.

"However it is clear that continuing in my role as Economic Secretary to the Treasury is likely to be a distraction from the work of Government.

“My loyalty is and always will be to this Labour Government and the programme of national renewal and transformation it has embarked upon. I have therefore decided to resign from my ministerial position."

Tulip Siddiq with Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria on election night (ES)

Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled to India in August last year after weeks of protests at her leadership in Bangladesh spiralled into nationwide unrest that led to over 1,500 deaths.

She is facing an investigation by an anti-corruption commission in Bangladesh, with Ms Siddiq reportedly named as part of the case.

There were also questions about trips Ms Siddiq took to Russia alongside her relative.

Sir Keir Starmer said the "door remains open" for Ms Siddiq in his letter accepting her resignation.

The Prime Minister said: "Thank you for your letter. It is with sadness I accept your resignation from your ministerial role.

"I want to thank you for your commitment during your time as Economic Secretary to the Treasury including spearheading the rollout of banking hubs and opening our 100th site, leading our thinking on financial inclusion, and contributing to the success of the Chancellor's first Mansion House speech.

"In accepting your resignation, I also wish to be clear that Sir Laurie Magnus as independent adviser has assured me he found no breach of the Ministerial Code and no evidence of financial improprieties on your part. I want to thank you for self-referring to the independent adviser and for your full co-operation with the establishment of facts.

"I appreciate that to end ongoing distraction from delivering our agenda to change Britain, you have made a difficult decision and want to be clear that the door remains open for you going forward."

Ms Siddiq’s resignation comes despite the Prime Minister’s ethics advisor finding no evidence of wrongdoing during his investigation.

In a letter to Sir Keir, Sir Laurie Magnus said: “I have not identified evidence of improprieties connected with actions taken by Ms Siddiq and/or her husband in relation to their ownership or occupation of the London properties that have been the subject of press attention.

“Similarly, I have found no suggestion of any unusual financial arrangements relating to Ms Siddiq’s ownership or occupation of the properties in question involving the Awami League (or its affiliated organisations) or the state of Bangladesh. In addition, I have found no evidence to suggest that Ms Siddiq’s and/or her husband’s financial assets, as disclosed to me, derive from anything other than legitimate means.”

Tory leader Kemi Badenoch said: “It was clear at the weekend that the anti-corruption minister's position was completely untenable. Yet Keir Starmer dithered and delayed to protect his close friend.

“Even now, as Bangladesh files a criminal case against Tulip Siddiq, he expresses 'sadness' at her inevitable resignation.

“Weak leadership from a weak Prime Minister.”